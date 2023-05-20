Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
MAX BAILEY of Champaign was the first to guess the home of the TUOHY family — clockwise from right, LEIGH ANNE (Sandra Bullock), S.J. (Jae Head), SEAN (Tim McGraw), COLLINS (Lily Collins) and MICHAEL “BIG MIKE” OHER (Quinton Aaron) — in “The Blind Side” (2009).