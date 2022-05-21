Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
KELLY COLLIER of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the Atlanta home and business of JULIA SUGARBAKER (Dixie Carter, bottom right) and her colleagues, clockwise from bottom, ANTHONY BOUVIER (Meshach Taylor), MARY JO SHIVELY (Annie Potts), SUZANNE SUGERBAKER (Delta Burke) and CHARLENE FRAZIER (Jean Smart) in CBS’ “Designing Women” (1986-93).