Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week, you get a hint: “Not the Mama!”
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
WILLIE HANSEN of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the home of the KEATONS — clockwise from top left, mother ELYSE (Meredith Baxter-Birney), father STEVEN (Michael Gross), daughter JENNIFER (Tina Yothers), son ALEX (Michael J. Fox) and daughter MALLORY (Justine Bateman) — and later, son ANDY (Brian Bonsall, not pictured) in NBC’s “Family Ties” (1982-’89).