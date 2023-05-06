Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
JOHN ROSHECK of Urbana was the first to correctly guess the future world that Cpl. JOE “NOT SURE” BAUERS (Luke Wilson, right) sees out the window after waking up in the home of FRITO PENDEJO (Dax Shepard) in “Idiocracy” (2006).