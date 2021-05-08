Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
JODY POWERS of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the Seattle apartment of the title character (Kelsey Grammer); his father, MARTIN CRANE (John Mahoney); his father’s home health aide, DAPHNE MOON (Jane Leeves); and of course, EDDIE the dog in NBC’s “Frasier” (1993-2004).