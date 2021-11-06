Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
MARY ELLEN ATKINS of Tombstone, Ariz., was the first to correctly guess the disused New York fire station that served as home and office of the eponymous foursome — from left, EGON SPENGLER (Harold Ramis), WINSTON ZEDDEMORE (Ernie Hudson), PETER VENKMAN (Bill Murray) and RAY STANTZ (Dan Aykroyd) — in “Ghostbusters” (1984).