WLH 113019 this week

Who lives here?

 New Line Cinema
Listen to this article

Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

We’re keeping the holiday theme, and this week, you get a hint: The person who lives here knows Santa personally.

WLH 113019 last week characters
WLH 113019 last week answer

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

TOM AHASIC of Champaign correctly guessed the home of RALPHIE PARKER and his family in “A Christmas Story” (1983).