Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. There’s a spooky theme this month, in honor of a homebound Halloween.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
DOLORES SOFRANKO of Champaign was the first to correctly guess the home of CHRIS MacNEIL (Ellen Burstyn, left) and her daughter REGAN (Linda Blair) in “The Exorcist” (1973).