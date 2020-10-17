Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give the winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. There’s a spooky theme this month, in honor of a homebound Halloween.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
MARY ELLEN ATKINS of Tombstone, Ariz., was the first to correctly guess the Overlook Hotel, home of caretaker JACK “HEEEERE’S JOHNNY!” TORRANCE (Jack Nicholson), wife WENDY (Shelley Duvall) and son DANNY (Danny Lloyd) in “The Shining” (1980).