Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
KARMA SKINNER of Urbana was the first to guess the home of, from left, first, ADAM (Alec Baldwin) and BARBARA MAITLAND (Geena Davis), and later, LYDIA (Winona Ryder), DELIA (Catherine O’Hara) and CHARLES DEETZ (Jeffrey Jones) in “Beetlejuice” (1988).