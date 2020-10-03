Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. There’s a spooky theme this month, in honor of a homebound Halloween.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
GENE LANDERS of Danville was the only one to correctly guess the home of HARRIS K. TELEMACHER (Steve Martin, right) in “L.A. Story” (1991).