Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
GENE LANDERS of Danville correctly guessed the home of the eponymous family — clockwise from rop right, HERMAN (Fred Gwynne), EDDIE (Butch Patrick), LILY (Yvonne De Carlo), MARILYN (Beverley Owen) and GRANDPA (Al Lewis) in CBS’ “The Munsters” (1964-66).