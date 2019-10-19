Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or television show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week you get a hint. This is from another scary movie.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
NOBODY correctly guessed the home of writer R.L. Stine (Jack Black) in “Goosebumps” (2015).