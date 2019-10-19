WLH 101919 this week

Who lives here?

 DreamWorks
Listen to this article

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or television show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shout-out on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week you get a hint. This is from another scary movie.

LAST WEEK’S ANSWER

WLH 101919 last week answer
WLH 101919 last week character

NOBODY correctly guessed the home of writer R.L. Stine (Jack Black) in “Goosebumps” (2015).