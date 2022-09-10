Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
KENNETH C. SENSENBRENNER of Champaign correctly guessed the home of the BAKERS — from left, JIM (Paul Dooley), BRENDA (Carlin Glynn), SARA (Cinnamon Idles), MIKE (Justin Henry) and SAM (Molly Ringwald) — in “Sixteen Candles” (1984).