Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
TIM REYLING of Gifford was the first to correctly guess the titular ranch belonging to the DUTTON clan — from left, BETHANY (Kelly Reilly), JOHN III (Kevin Costner), KAYCE (Luke Grimes) and wife MONICA (Kelsey Asbille), JAMIE (Wes Bentley), and Bethany’s husband RIP WHEELER (Cole Hauser) in “Yellowstone” (2018-present).