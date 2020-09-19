Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
BARBARA ANDERSON of Rantoul was the first to correctly guess the Evanston home that TOM (Steve Martin) and KATE BAKER (Bonnie Hunt) and their 12 children move to in “Cheaper by the Dozen” (2003).