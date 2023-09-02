Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
KIMBERLY DALLUGE of Champaign was the first to guess the home of the Conner family — from left, the eponymous matriarch ROSEANNE (Roseanne Barr), children BECKY (Lecy Goranson), DARLENE (Sara Gilbert), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) and husband DAN (John Goodman) — in “Roseanne” (1988-97).