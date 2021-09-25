Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
NO ONE correctly guessed the home of the grandmother (Frances Bay) of the title character (Adam Sandler) — and later, the title character’s home, in “Happy Gilmore” (1996).