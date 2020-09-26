Each week, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, “Who lives here?” Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we’ll give a winner a shoutout on next week’s page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence. This week, a hint: The star of this film has made several appearances in these pages recently.
LAST WEEK’S ANSWER
STEVE BAKER of Chebanse was the first to correctly guess the home of the adoptive family of NAVIN R. JOHNSON (Steve Martin, right) in “The Jerk” (1979).