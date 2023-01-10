Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Illinois received one vote in the final Associated Press Top 25 released after Georgia dismantled TCU in Monday's title game.
Bret Bielema's team finished 8-5 after a loss to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Evan Zucker on CBS Sports Network had Illinois at No. 25 on his final ballot.
Mississippi State was ranked 20th in the final poll.
Three Big Ten teams finished in the Top 25: No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State.
Here is The News-Gazette's Bob Asmussen's final Associated Press Top 25 football ballot:
TEAM PREVIOUS
1. Georgia 1
2. TCU 4
3. Michigan 2
4. Ohio State 3
5. Alabama 5
6. Penn State 7
7. Tennessee 8
8. Washington 12
9. Tulane 17
10. Kansas State 6
11. Florida State 13
12. LSU 16
13. Oregon 15
14. Oregon State 14
15. Notre Dame 18
16. Utah 11
17. Southern California 10
18. Clemson 9
19. Mississippi State 23
20. Troy 25
21. Pitt —
22. Minnesota —
23. Fresno State —
24. UCLA 20
25. Texas 19