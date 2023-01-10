SPORTS-GEORGIA-ALREADY-FAVORED-FOR-2024-1-AT.jpg

Illinois received one vote in the final Associated Press Top 25 released after Georgia dismantled TCU in Monday's title game.

Bret Bielema's team finished 8-5 after a loss to Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl. Evan Zucker on CBS Sports Network had Illinois at No. 25 on his final ballot.

Mississippi State was ranked 20th in the final poll.

Three Big Ten teams finished in the Top 25: No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 7 Penn State.

Here is The News-Gazette's Bob Asmussen's final Associated Press Top 25 football ballot:

TEAM PREVIOUS

1. Georgia 1

2. TCU 4

3. Michigan 2

4. Ohio State 3

5. Alabama 5

6. Penn State 7

7. Tennessee 8

8. Washington 12

9. Tulane 17

10. Kansas State 6

11. Florida State 13

12. LSU 16

13. Oregon 15

14. Oregon State 14

15. Notre Dame 18

16. Utah 11

17. Southern California 10

18. Clemson 9

19. Mississippi State 23

20. Troy 25

21. Pitt —

22. Minnesota —

23. Fresno State —

24. UCLA 20

25. Texas 19

