New Brunswick may be one of Canada’s smaller provinces (population 765,000), but its exports have been rich. Walter Pidgeon and Donald Sutherland have enriched the performing arts, and Moosehead Beer has enriched our culture. Actress Chilina Kennedy is the latest export from New Brunswick who has proved on a number of occasions that New Brunswick is still exporting riches.
She is Annie Lewis in the current production of “Paradise Square” at the James M. Nederlander Theatre, and she graciously agreed to take a few questions from Jeffrey Nelson:
You have twice been a major part of a major musical that is a true story, but the story in “Paradise Square” is a very different one from the one in the bio musical of Carole King in “Beautiful." What struck you as special and contrasting about “Paradise Square”?
Not many people know much about the area of New York City once called the Five Points. It was an intersection where five streets met and from that area came a unique culture, music and the birth of American tap dance. Similarly, most people know little about the New York draft riots of 1863, but they remain the largest civil and racially charged urban disturbance in American History. Most people I speak to seem to know much more about Carole King, her life and music. Most people who see "Beautiful" have at least one worn out copy of the record “Tapestry" near their bedside and everyone can recognize her hits. But there are still many surprises when it comes to how many number one hits she wrote and how prolific she was as a writer. These two stories could not be more different, but both are important for different reasons. Both are love stories and what strikes me as special about Paradise Square is the spirit of the community of the Five Points — the people in Nelly’s bar. They fight and intermarry and are almost divided by the events of 1863 but, as Nelly sings in Let It Burn, “We were safer separated, but love left us no choice."
This neighborhood of New York City, where “Paradise Square” is set really has a history. From its unusual ethnic mix, to the Civil War draft riots, to the death of Stephen Foster there in January of 1864, the extraordinary character of Five Points really stands out. Did you find yourself being drawn into the world and history of Five Points ?
Honestly, I didn’t know much about it but I was most definitely drawn in as soon as my research began. I had heard some stories about the area, but these were typically sensationalized. I am reading the fabulous book called “Five Points” by Tyler Anbinder and it is an extraordinary collection of stories and history. I think it’s difficult for us North Americans in this day and age to appreciate the level of poverty and desperation in this area, unless we have experienced it. It must have made the culture and art found in the pubs and dance halls of the Five Points even more necessary.
Now, let’s switch cities to Chicago. I believe this is your third show in Chicago. In past conversations, you have said many good things about the Windy City, but let’s be specific. What have you found special in your experiences in Chicago?
Yes — it’s my third time! "Mamma Mia!”, "The Band’s Visit" and now "Paradise Square." I love this city! Most of all I love the waterfront area, the architecture and the culture. There are specific places I have fallen in love with, which always involves food and drink — Le Colonial on the Gold Coast, Cindy’s rooftop terrace and Urban Space, which is a couple blocks from the theatre. They have the best lobster rolls and vegan options! Also, The Green Mill. Of course.
Give me your review of Chicago as a theater city.
Chicago is a fantastic place to try out a new musical. The audiences are smart and experienced. The critics are thoughtful and constructive in their feedback. I think we are lucky to be here in a city so rich with theatre history, one that has given birth to so many extraordinary shows and theatre companies.