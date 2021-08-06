CHAMPAIGN — When the Virginia Theatre originally booked Gordon Lightfoot for a tour stop, the Canadian crooner was fresh off his 80th birthday.
He'll be 83 if the show — rescheduled Friday for the third time — indeed goes on.
The Virginia received word this week that Lightfoot would have to push back his "80 Years Strong" show — from Aug. 16 to Feb. 1, 2022 — due to injury.
"Mr. Lightfoot had an accident which resulted in a compound fracture of his right arm," Virginia Director Steven Bentz announced Friday. "He underwent surgery Tuesday to install a plate and screws — a procedure which was successful."
Lightfoot was first scheduled to play the Virginia on Sept. 24, 2019. That show had to be rescheduled until March 30, 2020, after the "Sundown" singer/songwriter injured his leg.
The second date was called off due to the pandemic and rescheduled for this month.
Then came Friday's news.
Tickets to the August show will be honored at the rescheduled date. The Virginia is also offering a full refund to any ticket holder not wishing to attend the new date.