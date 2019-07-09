A former instructor at the University of Illinois is coming home to take part in a signing event for her newly published book.
Ann Kief will hold a book signing for the paperback volume, “Blessed By Adoption,” from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Barnes and Noble, 65 E. Marketview Drive, C.
The book is published by Xulon Press.
“My husband and I used to live in Champaign-Urbana for about 17 years, and most of his family still lives in that area,” Kief said. “Our children were born in Urbana, and I taught for three years at the University of Illinois.”
“Blessed by Adoption” is a true story about a German girl who was born a baroness, adopted by Americans and later became a “princess.”
While searching for biological roots, a series of surprises unfolded.
“Whether adopted or not, readers will be drawn into the twists and turns of the thought processes, relationships, and research,” she said.