“Rock me, rock me, rock me, rock me. Rock me, Amadeus.” — Falco
When the movie “Judy” hits theaters this weekend, actress Renée Zellweger will become the latest in a long string of accomplished Hollywood thespians to bring to life on the big screen a musical legend who was taken from us too soon.
In this case, the legend is the late great Judy Garland — best-known today for playing Dorothy Gale in “The Wizard of Oz” (1939) as a teenager, but in her time, a record-setting concert performer, prolific recording artist and two-time Academy Award nominee who even hosted her own Emmy-nominated television series in the 1960s and, at age 39, became the youngest and first female recipient of the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement in the film industry. Unfortunately, this year — which has already marked the half-century anniversaries of the first moon walk and the Woodstock music festival — also marks the 50th anniversary of her accidental death from a barbiturate overdose at age 47.
So, clearly, a feature film paying tribute to this talented yet deeply troubled starlet is long overdue.
But first, a disclaimer. Having previously given you my 10 favorite rock ’n’ roll movies in 2016, I feel I should disqualify a few films from that list which would otherwise qualify for this one — those being “La Bamba” (1987) with Lou Diamond Phillips as Ritchie Valens; “The Doors” (1991) with Val Kilmer as Jim Morrison; and “The Buddy Holly Story” (1978) with Gary Busey in the title role. So five favorite musical biopics beyond those rockin’ faves? Just watch me.
For Judy Garland, from somewhere over the rainbow (cue the overture):
MY FIVE FAVORITE MUSICAL BIOPICS
— “Amadeus” (1984). OK, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart as a classical composer may be a bit stodgy for today’s youth-obsessed culture, but this film, while mostly historical fiction rather than strict biography, remains the benchmark for musical biopics of any era and/or generation — and it definitely did wonders for reviving the popularity of Mozart and his music with modern audiences. It was certainly no fluke that it brought home eight Oscars, including for best picture, best director (Milos Forman) and best actor (F. Murray Abraham as Mozart’s insanely jealous rival and alleged murderer).
— “Walk the Line” (2005). Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon both won Oscars for their performances as country music legends and sweethearts Johnny Cash and June Carter.
— “Ray” (2004). Jamie Foxx also garnered an Academy Award for best actor as rhythm-and-blues legend Ray Charles in probably the most painfully honest and no-holds-barred depiction on this list.
— “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (1980). Sissy Spacek won a well-deserved best-acting Oscar for her performance — both dramatic and vocal — as country music’s queen Loretta Lynn, who rose from humble beginnings in Kentucky poverty to superstardom. Tommy Lee Jones as Lynn’s husband and manager Doolittle and Beverly D’Angelo as her friend and mentor Patsy Cline are also pretty sensational.
— “Elvis” (1979). There’s been no shortage of Elvis Presley biopics since the King’s death in 1977 at age 42, but this made-for-TV movie from director John Carpenter is my fave — chiefly for Kurt Russell’s Emmy-nominated title portrayal. Unlike others on this list, Russell didn’t sing for the film — he lip-synced to vocals by country artist Ronnie McDowell — but his performance scenes still masterfully re-create the visceral excitement of Presley’s stage presence without slipping into parody. Also, to its credit, the film doesn’t gloss over Presley’s darker side, as the scene in which he shoots up a hotel TV may be as iconic as anything from Elvis’ actual films.
BONUS — My five favorite musical biopics I have yet to see: “Bird” (1988), “I’m Not There” (2007), “Bound For Glory” (1976), “Get On Up” (2014) and “Backbeat” (1994).
