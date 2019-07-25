“That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind.” — Neil Armstrong
You would’ve had to have spent the past month on the dark side of the moon to have missed the many media specials, observances and reminiscences about the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing this past week.Or the melancholy undertones in said anniversary over the fact that such a stop-everything-and-let-your-mouth-hang-open moment of interplanetary achievement will remain only history for most of us due to the low political priority of such a massive financial investment for the foreseeable future.
Of course, for folks my age and older, nothing makes one feel quite so antiquated like yet another anniversary of a significant historical event that we actually remember.
In my case, I was 10 years old the summer that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin set foot on the moon, and of course, I was glued to the living-room television set along with the rest of my family when it all went down.
Truth is, I remember being somewhat bored.
Oh, not by the actual moment of Armstrong hopping off the landing craft ladder’s bottom rung into the misty lunar dust. That was the greatest thing I’d ever seen.
I was simply so impatient for that payoff instant, that it drove me batty how long it took Armstrong to head out the module hatch, make his way down those stairs and take that one small step. I mean, being a bit of a science geek, I understood all about the physical limitations of weightlessness and the necessity of slow, careful movement while in outer space, but seriously, even in full astronaut gear, I was positive I could have gone up and down those module stairs a half dozen times — complete with a couple giant squat thrusts for mankind in between — in the time it took Armstrong to make that legendary descent.
Sadly, I’ll never get the chance to prove it — unless I somehow manage to win a lottery I never actually play and come into enough money to buy a ticket onto one of the commercial space cruises that are aiming to take the place of our national space program.
Fortunately, some of my favorite movies have provided me a front-row seat for at least the visual experience of what it’s like to make that long, silent voyage to another world altogether, and I guarantee you I can list them off faster than the late great Neil Armstrong could climb down a ladder. Prepare for liftoff, faves fans, we’re about to boldly go to a galaxy far, far away that I call:
MY FIVE FAVORITE SPACE TRAVEL MOVIES
— “The Right Stuff” (1983). Sam Shepard, Scott Glenn and Ed Harris fill the real-life heroes’ boots of Chuck Yeager, Alan Shepard and John Glenn in writer-director Philip Kaufman’s fact-based story of the original Mercury 7 astronauts and the fledgling U.S. space program they helped get off the ground, literally. Based on the book by Tom Wolfe.
— “Apollo 13” (1995). Tom Hanks, Kevin Bacon and Bill Paxton play the flyboys on the wrong end of that “Houston, we have a problem” transmission, and Gary Sinise and Ed Harris lead the earthbound team determined to bring them home safely in director Ron Howard’s fact-based, but thoroughly gripping adaptation of astronaut Jim Lovell’s book.
— “2001: A Space Odyssey” (1968). Director Stanley Kubrick’s epic adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke’s sci-fi novel has appeared on more than one faves list before, but only because it deserves it. “2001” can still leave viewers scratching their heads at its star-child ending, but it made the genre cool at the box office while staying true to the science and wound up inspiring many of today’s best filmmakers. And it gave us one of the greatest computer antagonists ever in HAL 9000, who, of course, “became operational at the HAL plant in Urbana, Illinois, on the 12th of January, 1992.”
— “Interstellar” (2014). Director Christopher Nolan takes space travel a quantum step forward — or back, depending on which way your wormhole is pointed — in this sci-fi blockbuster about the search for a new home for a drought-stricken Earth’s population. This one knocked my socks off at last year’s Ebertfest, due in large part to the dramatic chops of Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain and Michael Caine. The special effects are pretty impressive, too.
— “Gravity” (2013). Sandra Bullock and George Clooney are literally out of this world as a pair of American astronauts who refuse to quit when they’re stranded in space after the mid-orbit destruction of their space shuttle. Director Alfonso Cuarón won a well-deserved Oscar, as did the film’s cinematography, visual effects and musical score.
BONUS — Five more favorite space travel movies:
— “The Martian” (2015)
— “Solaris” (2002)
— “Mission to Mars” (2000)
— “Alien” (1979)
— "Passengers" (2016)