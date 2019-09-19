Frank’s Faves: Sylvester Stallone movies
“Let me tell you something you already know. The world ain’t all sunshine and rainbows. It’s a very mean and nasty place, and I don’t care how tough you are, it will beat you to your knees and keep you there permanently if you let it. ... But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!” — Sylvester Stallone in “Rocky Balboa” (2006)
‘Rambo: Last Blood.’ Oh, for the love of Adrian ...
No, that movie title with the lame wordplay is not a ‘Saturday Night Live’ skit from Sylvester Stallone’s most recent appearance as guest host.
The sad thing is: It could be.
But, perhaps worse, is what it actually is: the fifth and latest installment, due for release in theaters this weekend, in arguably the worst of Stallone’s mixed bag of movie franchises.
Let’s hope its title is at least accurate, and it’s positively the LAST blood Stallone will be squeezing from this rotten turnip of a film series.
Yup, you heard me right: I am no fan of any of the “Rambo” films. But believe it or not, it’s possible to be a fan of Stallone and hate Rambo. Allow me to prove it — right here and now. I can give no less than 10 examples of perfectly good Sylvester Stallone movies that don’t include any of the five in which he played the gung-ho John Rambo.
And without any Roman numerals or anticipated sequels whatsoever, allow me to bellow each of them out — sympathetically, of course — as follows:
MY 10 FAVORITE SYLVESTER STALLONE MOVIES
— “Rocky” (1976). I saw this movie in the theater when it came out my senior year of high school, and I’ll freely admit, I was among the majority of the theater audience on our feet at the conclusion. In spite of that, I’m still not sure it deserved its best picture Oscar (up against the likes of “Taxi Driver,” “Network” and “All the President’s Men”), but you couldn’t ask for a better finish to the perfect Hollywood success story.
— “Rocky II” (1979). This is one of the few legitimate sequels that the story in the original not only justified, but cried out for. Stallone gives us the character we’ve come to love and cheer for, who is given a second shot at the title by the champ who only hopes to humiliate him. But it’s Carl Weathers’ surprisingly humanizing performance as Rocky’s archrival, Apollo Creed, and Burgess Meredith as his irascible trainer that makes this rematch worth going the distance — even when you know exactly where it’s going.
— “Cliffhanger” (1993). For sheer breathtaking cinematography and mountaintop action scenes, this perfectly titled actioner ranks right up there with “The Eiger Sanction” (1975) and “Vertical Limit” (2000). And it has John Lithgow as the villain you most love to cheer when he makes that inevitable plunge to his just deserts.
— “Demolition Man” (1993). An action hero is only as good as his nemesis, and on that basis, Wesley Snipes in full manic mode would bring out the best in anyone. Arguably the best of Stallone’s sci-fi outings casts him as an L.A. cop and Snipes as a psychotic crime lord who are both sentenced to frozen incarceration and thawed out 36 years later to do battle again in unfamiliar times and circumstances. The film benefits from the humor of Stallone’s reaction to future rules and technology, as well as the casting of Sandra Bullock, Benjamin Bratt and Rob Schneider as his space-age police partners in awe of his vulgarity.
— “Tango & Cash” (1989). One of the best buddy-movie pair-ups ever — surprisingly — teams Stallone with former Disney-movie child star and adult-action-movie natural Kurt Russell. The chemistry between the two leads is the film’s surprise strength, but Teri Hatcher as Stallone’s sister and Jack Palance as the heavy aren’t bad casting choices either.
— “Judge Dredd” (1995). Stallone is the deadpan police officer of the future with absolute field judiciary powers in this sci-fi actioner based on the comic book. The headliner’s overacting is not considered his best work, but the movie’s style is cool, and hey, the big guy’s playing a comic-book character, not Shakespeare, fuh cryin’ out loud.
— “Nighthawks” (1981). Stallone in facial hair is a New York cop pitted against international terrorist Rutger Hauer. Remember what I said about an action hero needing the right nemesis? Stallone knows how to pick ‘em ...
— “Daylight” (1996). The spectacular explosion in the Holland Tunnel that sets off the chain of events in this disaster actioner is definitely the high point, and Stallone gives his usual earnest, sympathetic performance as a disgraced former rescue chief upon whose shoulders it falls to save the trapped survivors. As Ebert described it, “‘Daylight’ is the cinematic equivalent of a golden oldies station, where you never encounter anything you haven’t grown to love over the years.”
— “Death Race 2000” (1975). Stallone takes a supporting role as Machine Gun Joe, a Chicago tough-guy gangster driving against David Carradine’s Frankenstein in the titular car race of this dark sci-fi actioner.
— “Cop Land” (1997). Stallone is known for surrounding himself with superlative ensemble casts (as “The Expendables” series will attest), but this one is hands-down his best, with Stallone as the sheriff of a New Jersey community populated by ethically suspect New York City police officers — played by the likes of Harvey Keitel, Ray Liotta and Robert DeNiro.
BONUS: Favorite Stallone movie I have yet to see: “Creed” (2005).
