From Danville to dynamo: Our all-star salute to Dick Van Dyke
It was time to snap the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors team picture, which meant a trip up a flight of stairs for Dick Van Dyke and his then-95-year-old knees.
So, rather than risk it, Van Dyke requested a hand from a fellow honoree four decades his junior.
GARTH BROOKS, of course, was more than happy to accommodate him.
“He sweetly asked me to hold his arm to keep him stable going up the stairs — a true honor and a greater joy,” Brooks remembers.
“He took my arm and three steps in … he starts to fall. My heart jumps in my throat, just to see him do a dance move on those steps that would have made a young man jealous.”
That’s the supercalifragilisticexpialidocious Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Golden Globe award-winning Danville High School Wall of Famer for you — still leaving them in stitches with his singing and dancing and goofing around at 97 years young.
It’s a story Brooks never tires of telling.
“He got me good,” music’s best-selling solo artist of the 20th century told The News-Gazette this week. “He looked at me with that famous smile and in a moment the world stood still. I’ve never wanted to hug someone and kill them at the same time. I’m smiling so big right now telling this story.”
This year marks the 60th anniversary of the one-time WDAN radio DJ’s feature-film debut — as songwriter Albert Peterson in “Bye Bye Birdie.” That would lead to other renowned silver screen roles — as Bert the chimney sweep in 1964’s “Mary Poppins” and Caractacus Potts in 1968’s “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” — in addition to playing Rob Petrie on one of TV’s most influential shows of all-time, named after the lead actor.
To celebrate the occasion, we asked some of Van Dyke’s biggest fans — Carol Burnett, Bryan Cranston, fellow Danville native Irving Azoff and many more — for their favorite character, film, show or memory involving the pride of North Hazel Street.
CHITA RIVERA
Three-time Tony Award recipient co-starred with Van Dyke in 1960 Broadway version of ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ then joined him in the 2021 class of Kennedy Center honorees
“Ahh, Dick — the greatest, most handsome, generous leading man a girl could ever dream of. His laughter, innocence, charm, perfection, kindness and positivity. His selfless acts are legendary, and he asks for nothing in return.
“While we were in rehearsal for ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ on Broadway, we really got the giggles and were in hysterics. We laughed so hard, like little kids, that our director, Gower Champion, threw us out of rehearsal ... still laughing.
“Working with Dick on Broadway was such a dream. My perfect partner in crime.
“Dick continues to be an inspiration not only to me, but to millions. The combination of his boundless energy and ability to juggle physical onstage routines — while talking — remains unmatched.
“He broke the mold.”
BRYAN CRANSTON
Won three Emmys for playing Walter White on ‘Breaking Bad’
“Picking a favorite Dick Van Dyke character is an exercise in self-inflicted anxiety. There are so many excellent performances to choose from.
“But if I must, the one that resonates the most with me was his beloved Rob Petrie on his titular show of the ’60s. Endearing, clever, handsome, funny, self-deprecating, honorable ... I could go on, but I risk being seen as hyperbolic.
“I also had the distinct pleasure of working with him a couple times on his show ‘Diagnosis Murder.’ In one episode, I was emboldened by his creative generosity to pitch a comedic bit to him — which he eagerly listened to and loved. We worked out the comic beats, and then executed it smoothly.
“The audacity of a young actor pitching a legend was not lost on me. It was thrilling and cemented my adoration of Dick Van Dyke, the performer and the man.”
BOB ODENKIRK
Five best-actor Emmy nominations for star of ‘Better Call Saul’
“Well, I remember ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’ being on in my house from the time my eyeballs could see movement. I loved it, loved the ottoman trip, loved the guy doing it.
“My parents did not go to the movies, my mother thought it was frivolous. She made one exception: ‘Mary Poppins.’ So, we got to go to the theater and see this master delight us and the world.
“My favorite memory of Dick Van Dyke was meeting him at a ‘Better Call Saul’ private screening and hearing that this icon liked my efforts. What a guy.
“I have had a few opportunities to meet heroes — he is one, and Dick’s energy is infectious. We need more of it everywhere.”
SUZANNE SOMERS
‘Three’s Company’ star and Van Dyke’s ex-neighbor now writes self-help books
“Dick Van Dyke is the happiest man in Hollywood. He lived down the street from us and at dusk, he would always be out front shooting imaginary golf balls.
“We would always stop and talk, and that’s when he told us that he was betrothed. He married dear Arlene, and the two of them sing and laugh through life. It’s genuine and infectious.
“I love Dick Van Dyke.”
IRVING AZOFF
Danville native, entertainment executive, 2020 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee
“Raised in the same small Midwestern town as Dick Van Dyke’s persona taught me early on that there was a larger world outside of Danville, Illinois, where one could achieve their seemingly impossible dreams.
“From an early age, I watched as Rob Petrie nimbly avoided that sofa in the middle of the room at the start of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show,’ fantasizing that one day I could come home after work to a family like his — a gorgeous wife in Mary Tyler Moore and their son, Richie — living in a luxurious suburban home.
“I realized early on I wanted to be Carl Reiner’s Alan Brady, rather than an always-stressed Richie, even as Morey Amsterdam’s Buddy and Rose Marie’s Sally looked to be having so much fun in the writer’s room.
“Later on, as someone interested in the music business, I was intrigued when he played Albert Peterson, a songwriter in ‘Bye Bye Birdie,’ while his deft dance steps in ‘Mary Poppins’ even made chimney sweep seem like a glamorous occupation. In fact, it arguably helped prepare me to manage groups like The Eagles and Steely Dan, not that I ever suggested they cover ‘Chim Chim Cher-ee.’
“As a lanky, dexterous physical comedian, Van Dyke was remarkable, a true successor to his own idols, Stan Laurel and Buster Keaton, while his self-deprecating, deadpan influence and impeccable timing could be spotted in such comics as Steve Martin, Chevy Chase, Conan O’Brien, Jim Carrey and John Mulaney.
“In the end, though, what impressed me most about Dick Van Dyke was never forgetting those traditional Midwestern values, even with all his success and fame — something that has inspired me to follow in those large footsteps.”
CAROL BURNETT
Van Dyke joined her ‘Carol Burnett Show’ after Harvey Korman departed
“Dick has done so many wonderful characters, it’s almost impossible to single out one. However, I remember first seeing him on Broadway in ‘Bye, Bye Birdie’ and fell in love with him as he sang ‘Put On a Happy Face.’
“I had the joy of working with Dick several times. Look up ‘versatile’ in the dictionary and there should be a picture of him.”
TOM BERGERON
Van Dyke’s buddy hosted ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ ‘America’s Funniest Home Videos,’ ‘Hollywood Squares’
“Being friends with someone I’ve idolized since childhood has led to many ‘pinch myself’ moments, including being invited by Carl Reiner to be a groupie in 2004 during the shooting of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show Revisited.’
“But here’s the first one I thought of after reading your question: During a visit with Dick and (wife) Arlene at their Malibu home, Dick and I were talking about his friendship with Stan Laurel. We both started doing Stan Laurel impressions.
“Arlene shot some of it with my iPhone. I call it ‘Synchronized Stans.’”
NATHAN LANE
Three Tonys, three Emmys and, like Van Dyke, one star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame
“The genius of Dick Van Dyke has been an inspiration to countless performers over the years, including myself at a very young age.
“It’s very hard to top the iconic ‘Dick Van Dyke Show,’ but obviously I’ve also loved his sensational musical performances in ‘Mary Poppins’ and ‘Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.’ Not to mention his darker performances in ‘The Comic’ and ‘Fitzwilly.’ The fact is, he can do anything, and do it brilliantly, with tremendous style, wit and humanity.
“His sheer joy and effortless artistry in his work and life is a lesson to us all. As the poem goes that he read at the funeral of his idol, the great Stan Laurel, ‘God Bless All Clowns.’ Thank you, Mr. Van Dyke.”
LEONARD MALTIN
As-seen-on-TV film critic and past Ebertfest special guest
“Like millions of others, I remain a Dick Van Dyke fan, but I have a special reason for loving this ever-youthful entertainer. He responded to a letter I wrote him when I was 13 years old.
“I had saved my money to buy personalized stationery and wrote to him asking a question that I hoped would yield a response that I could publish in my little ‘fanzine.’ He hand-wrote a reply on the bottom half of my letter. Anyone who would take the time to do that earned my lifelong respect and admiration.
“I asked if he would sum up why Laurel and Hardy were as great as they were. He responded with a topical reference that was endemic to 1964: ‘Laurel and Hardy were the greatest comedy team that ever faced a camera before Taylor and Burton became real comics.’”
STEFANIE POWERS
Nominated for five Golden Globes for playing Jennifer Hart on ‘Hart to Hart’
“I love everything he has done but I loved most when I had the joy of performing with him in the Tony Awards, where we sang and danced together.
It is his abiding joy that everyone who knows him or who has had contact with him is touched by.
“He is a leprechaun dancing as he walks, spreading smiles wherever he goes.”
FRANK OZ
Director/puppeteer was voice of Yoda in ‘Star Wars’ series, Miss Piggy and Fozzie Bear on ‘The Muppets,’ Cookie Monster and Bert on ‘Sesame Street’
“During the pandemic, my wife and I watched every single episode of ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show.’ It was the only thing that consistently made us feel good. I have always, and will always, marvel at his talent and the warmth of his personality.
“The strongest memory — among many — is the episode in the show where Rob has gone through the gauntlet to get to his wedding to Laura when he was a soldier.
“When he did his best to listen to the minister and say the things expected of all grooms but messed up horribly because he could barely hear — that was one of the all-time comedy gems. I could just feel how hard Rob was trying to listen to the minister in order to please Laura.
“His talent is breathtaking and I’m so grateful he’s shared it with all of us.”
LAURA OSNES
Broadway star and two-time Tony Award nominee put on a happy face in Van Dyke's honor at the Kennedy Center
"I felt so honored to be a part of Dick Van Dyke's Kennedy Center Honors tribute in 2021, which made me fall in love with him even more.
“Of course, I've always been a fan — his most influential role, for me, being that of the chimney sweep, Bert, in ‘Mary Poppins.’ So, getting to sing ‘Jolly Holiday’ directly to this living legend, who sat just a few yards away from me in the front row of the audience, was a moment I will never forget.
“Seeing his face light up with his iconically youthful joy throughout the tribute made my heart nearly burst. And, it's all captured on film so I — and every Dick Van Dyke fan — can relive it over and over again for years to come.”
FRAN DRESCHER
Actress, comedian, writer, producer, SAG-AFTRA president and Van Dyke fan
"I grew up watching and loving Dick Van Dyke from his fabulous performance in 'Mary Poppins' and 'Bye Bye Birdie,' two of my favorite movies from my childhood.
"His charm, comedy chops and dancing really wowed me. I had such a crush on him.
"On TV, I absolutely adored him on 'The Dick Van Dyke Show.' His pratfalls and physical comedy was bar none.
"I wanted a husband like Rob Petry!
"On 'The Nanny,' we did a tribute to that show where I played Laura and Charles Shaughnessy was Rob. Years later, when Ann Gilbert, who played both Millie Helper on Dick’s show and Grandma Yetta on mine, passed away, we both attended her memorial service.
"He was quite elderly but surprisingly spry as he skipped his way onto the stage and spoke about her so sincerely.
"Recently, I ran into him shopping in Malibu. Getting out of his car to get some groceries. I said hello to him and reintroduced myself but he remembered.
"He continues to have this amazingly youthful life force even though he is well into his 90s.
"Both Dick and Norman Lear, who just turned 100, are incredible inspirations to growing old gracefully.
"They both married much younger wives. Hmmm?”