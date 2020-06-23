GIBSON CITY — Harvest Moon Twin Drive-In quickly sold out its two Saturday night showings of a recently recorded Garth Brooks concert.
The concerts are being played at the same time at drive-ins around the country, including six in Illinois. Tickets went for $100 per car through Ticketmaster, with a $20 per-car surcharge to bring in snacks (concession stands will still be open).
Harvest Moon will show the concert at 9 p.m. and again at 11:59.
“It’s not a live stream because of quality issues,” said Ben Harroun, Harvest Moon’s general manager. But, he said, “it’s not a rehash of an old concert. It’s something you can only see at the drive-ins.”
Because of local ordinances, the later showing won’t use loudspeakers like the first one will.
Harroun said he wasn’t surprised the first showing sold out, but was a bit surprised that the later one did.
“We’re used to doing double showings,” he said. But “even on a Saturday, there’s a lot of people that drop off.”
Both of Harvest Moon’s screens will be playing the concert simultaneously to about 240 cars total during each showing.
“There won’t be a bad seat in the house,” Harroun said.
With the success of Saturday’s event, Harroun hopes there will be more concerts during a time when live shows aren’t happening because of COVID-19.
“It’s something nice when movies aren’t coming out just yet,” Harroun said.