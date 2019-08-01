GIBSON CITY — The Gibson Area Music Foundation will sponsor a public hymn festival at 3 p.m. Aug. 11.
It will be held in the sanctuary of United Methodist Church of Gibson City, 206 E. Church St.
The festival will feature hymns selected and submitted by area churches.
There will be a sing-along and choir presentation of “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Beverly Hilmer of Fisher and Kellie Baier of Gibson City will provide the accompaniment and Milt Kelly of Fisher will direct the program and provide background about the hymns or their composers.
Admission is free, but a good-will offering will be taken to support events and scholarships funded by the music foundation.