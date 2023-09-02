Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Welcome to “Illini Insider,” your regular dose of University of Illinois news from beat writer Luke Taylor. Fresh out of college himself, he’s always looking for story tips, photo ideas and social media mentions. Email him at ltaylor@news-gazette.com and he’ll give chase.
CUDO Plays Season 10 Student Kickoff is scheduled for Sept. 2 at 6 p.m. in the UI English Building.
CUDO Plays is a board game design competition for teams or individuals to learn how to make a game by actually doing it.
Think about all the steps that went into making classics like Sorry! or Clue.
Someone had to figure out what “winning” means and how to get there in a way that’s fun for everyone involved.
Then they had to decide how to explain it to players and what the board and pieces would look like, plus package design and marketing.
The CUDO Plays website features some pretty professional looking games that have come out of the competition.
My favorites have pun names: Wedding Clashers, Tic-Tac-Foe and Mancala-sseum (that’s about gladiators) would all catch my eye in a game store.
Some of the themed games look neat, too: Folksong is a fantasy game about a traveling group of bards and Music Manager is about running an independent music label.
The Sept. 2 event is the time to learn more about the competition and form teams to work with.
Other events planned in the upcoming months will give game creators a chance to find other people to test out their projects.
CUDO Plays says to come to the event and see how you can be involved even if you don’t think you can design a game.