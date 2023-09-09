Sign up for our daily newsletter here
Not only can you enjoy tunes from nine different artists today at Ellnora: The Guitar Festival, you can also get a taste of a beverage brewed specifically for the event.
Triptych Brewing spent the last few months creating “Ellnora Golden Ale,” which is being served at the festival at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.
As for other fare, food trucks will be posted on Goodwin Avenue, and food is available at Krannert’s Intermezzo Cafe.
This is the first “full” Krannert event since the pandemic — last time around, in-person performances were limited for safety.
Some of the performances are free, but if you’re hoping to see the Ron Carter Golden Striker Trio, Ani DiFranco, Andy Summers or Emmylou Harris, make sure to buy tickets ahead of time.
They’re still available on the day of, but you’ll need to buy them online, according to Sean Kutzko, Krannert’s assistant director of communications.
Other than concerts, you can check out a presentation by Malina Moye on her experiences with homelessness to releasing a No. 1 album, trivia games to fill time between shows and an Ellnora-themed photo booth.
The “instrument petting zoo” will be returning from previous years, allowing kids to try out different instruments they might be interested in.