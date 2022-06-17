Inside a rock band's rider: A police escort, French chardonnay, 3 bottles of Bud and 'don't overcook the vegetables'
’Tis the season for live music — country’s Chris Janson tonight at the Ford County Fair in Melvin, rockabilly’s Chris Isaak next month at the Virginia Theatre in Champaign, the 1980s’ Night Ranger at August’s Gibson Area Hospital Summer Bash in Gibson City, among others.
Booking music artists of note is tougher stuff than you might think, as we discovered in poring over the contracts for the acts behind the biggest shows of 2022 — Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire at State Farm Center, and Gordon Lightfoot and Lucinda Williams at the Virginia.
In the coming weeks in our weekly Meeting Minutes & More special section, we’ll summarize the short list of must-haves in the artists’ official tour riders, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records requests.
Up first: CHICAGO, which has released 37 albums, sold more than 100 million records and played the building formerly known as the Assembly Hall four times — first in 1976, last in April.
— Lest there be any confusion, the first page of Chicago’s rider emphasizes that it’s of “the UTMOST IMPORTANCE” that no amateurs are involved in the staging of the show: “HOMEMADE, CITY-MADE AND ‘MY DAD OWNS A CONSTRUCTION COMPANY AND CAN BUILD A STAGE’ scenarios are NOT ACCEPTABLE!!!”
— Also not acceptable: traffic delays on the band coach’s ride to and from State Farm Center. “Police escorts MUST be arranged” and “must be empowered to route the coaches through any potential tie-up. Under no circumstances are the band coaches to be allowed to encounter any delays due to traffic.”
— A note about parking: The Chicago caravan includes three band buses, two crew buses and three production tractor-trailers. When the vehicles arrive at the arena, they’re there for the duration. “Chicago’s drivers sleep all day, so once truck and buses are parked, those vehicles will not be moved,” the rider states.
— Just-in-case must-haves included the contract: the names and numbers of a local throat specialist, a physician “fully qualified in internal medicine” and a licensed chiropractor, to be given to the band’s production manager upon arrival.
— For morning-of-the-show breakfast, a chef shall be made available to prepare eggs and omelettes — with cheese, mushrooms, peppers, home fries/hash browns, lean bacon and turkey sausage — for a crew of 21.
— Pity the poor souls responsible for ensuring that every menu must is as described in the contract. Among the requirements just for breakfast, to be served only to Chicago laminated personnel (“no local crew to be seated or served in the catering area”): six assorted Siggi’s Icelandic yogurts, one loaf of Dave’s Killer Whole Grain Bread, one quart of 30-calorie Westsoy Organic Unsalted Plain Soymilk and strong French roast coffee made with spring water.
— That, to go along with a box of English muffins, a loaf of seedless rye bread, a loaf of local artisan bread (sliced), a pound of salted butter, a small jar of extra crunchy peanut butter, one squeezable container of Hershey’s chocolate for milk, a dozen muffins and sweet rolls, a fresh fruit tray and assorted bagels, teas, dry cereals, juices and sodas.
— There’s at least one non-meat eater in the traveling party. So “one vegetarian dish, to share, is required” for all meals.
— And no buffet-style dining. This is the age of COVID-19, after all.
— Lunch for 21 shall include, among other things, a deli tray (no pre-packaged meats), “local specialty hot sandwiches or entree,” hot meatless soup and a host pick ’em of three different salads (options: pasta, potato, three-bean, wild rice, green bean, Waldorf, fruit, shrimp, crab, cucumber, artichoke, avocado, marinated tomato, cole slaw or any local specialty of the local caterer).
— The dinner menu for 28 must include one meat entree (beef, pork or chicken) and one fish (grouper, cod, snapper, sea bass or North Atlantic salmon) and two vegetable dishes. “Please be creative and don’t overcook the vegetables,” the rider pleads.
— The hospitality room — off limits to anyone but band, crew and families — must have, among other things, “comfortable furniture,” 12 to 20 protein bars, 12 fresh fruit cups, five to 10 bags of Skinny Pop regular popcorn, five to 10 cheese and cracker packets, two Mr. Coffee machines, two pounds of Starbucks Breakfast Blend, one French chardonnay (something in the $20 to $30 range), two premium California Cabernet Sauvignon wines (“please, no coastal varietals on any of the red wine”), three long-neck glass bottles of Bud and 12 bottles of Stella Artois, Sam Adams Boston Lager “or a good regional lager beer.”
— Last but not least, the dressing rooms, which shall each be equipped two 6-foot tables with tablecloths for instruments to be placed on, two full-length mirrors, a 12-pack of local IPA beer, two bottles of French Cabernet and six of Pilsner Urquell (or imported German pilsner), two bunches of fresh bananas, six apples, two quarts of fresh-squeezed OJ and three cases of Fiji spring water.