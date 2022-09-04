The last time one of their songs hit No. 1, eight-track tapes were still a thing, MTV was one week old and the arena formerly known as the Assembly Hall was a must-stop for top tours, with an 11-concert 1981 lineup that included Bruce Springsteen, The Grateful Dead, Journey and Earth, Wind & Fire.
All these years later, Russell Hitchcock, 73, and Graham Russell, 72, are still taking their soft rock show on the road. You probably know them better by the name of the band they formed 47 years ago down under — Air Supply, of “All Out Of Love,” “Lost in Love,” “The One that You Love” and “Making Love Out of Nothing At All” fame.
With their 2022 tour including a show at the Peoria Civic Center, we got our hands on the band’s official concert rider. And with that, here’s Part 9 of our continuing series looking at the finer points of artists’ contracts, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— Here’s a must-have we hadn’t come across in this series: The first item listed for Hitchcock and Russell’s separate dressing rooms is the same: “flower arrangement with fresh-cut flowers” in a “glass or ceramic vase only.”
— They need not be “extravagant affairs,” tour management notes, “BUT, please note that Graham & Russell judge this one little item in their dressing rooms as a guide to their WHOLE experience with you as a promoter. We all have our own little idiosyncrasies — well, this is Air Supply’s!”
— As for the rest of the items in Air Supply’s rider, management writes: “Please note that these are very limited requests — there is nothing asked for here that is not genuinely required by the artists. There is no need therefore to contact the tour manager to ask if everything on this part of the rider ‘is really needed.’ Please also note the time … the dressing rooms should be ready. It is too late at 3 p.m. to start hunting for the various items needed if the rooms are to be ready by 3:30 p.m.”
— Hunting for the items on Hitchcock’s list may be more challenging: “two bottles of premium quality non-alcoholic red wine (Merlot or Cabernet Sauvignon) and one bottle of premium quality non-alcoholic Chardonnay,” plus the easier-to-track-down six non-alcoholic beers (Beck’s, St. Pauli Girl or O’Doul’s), wine glasses, a corkscrew, a bottle opener, three bottles of mineral water, large plastic drinking cups and a table with table cloth and cloth napkins.
— Russell’s room should come equipped with much of the same. Among the exceptions: the wine should be the real deal (two bottles of “premium quality Chardonnay”) and a juicer should be awaiting his arrival, along with an assortment of fruits and veggies (“always” carrots, plus apples, pears, pineapple, celery, parsley, kale, spinach, cucumber and any other recommended local products).
— The two stars’ dressing rooms must be well-lit with “superior” heating and/or A/C, contain “a clean, private lavatory” in the rooms or nearby and come with new soap, paper towels and a “full” (underlined in the rider for emphasis) roll of toilet paper.
— Air Supply prefers that suggestions for “the quality, well-balanced, hot” dinner for 12 are based on local tastes and cuisine. In the event that a catered supper isn’t possible, the buyout is $300, based on a $25-per-person rate.
— On the band’s meal don’ts list: “cold cuts are not acceptable for lunch” (soup, salad, a hot entree and dessert are) and there shall be “no beef, pork, lamb, veal, buffalo, ostrich … in fact, only chicken, fish and vegan” (the tour group includes three vegetarians).