One-half of the Seattle sister act that is Heart, ANN WILSON took her show on the road solo last summer, with her stops including the grandstand of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield.
Sharing the top billing with Sammy Hagar, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer belted out most of Heart’s greatest hits during an 11-song set — “Crazy on You,” “Barracuda,” “Magic Man” — before closing with a rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Black Dog.”
Still rocking at 72, she and sister Nancy were honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at this year’s Grammys and plan to tour together in this, the 50th year since they changed their name from White Heart to Heart.
Wilson is the focus of Part 27 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— No matter who’s doing the asking, the Illinois Department of Agriculture — the state agency that manages the fair — has a firm, no-exceptions policy when it comes to one of the most common requirements in entertainment riders. It reads: “All references to alcoholic beverages contained in the contractor’s rider will be stricken. Department will not purchase alcoholic beverages, nor will any of its employees.”
— A rock rarity: There isn’t as much as a small bottle of red mentioned anywhere in Wilson’s rider — and for good reason. She’s been open about her struggles with cocaine and alcoholism during her younger years and writes in the band’s memoir that she’s been sober since 2009.
— At no time are “friends, pets or other items” to be in the “ large, clean, clutter-free,” 15-passenger van that shall be at the band’s service during its stay in town. It should come with a “runner” (aka gofer) who “must be fluent in the English language” and have a valid driver’s license, pager or mobile phone and insurance-covered vehicle.
— It varies from venue to venue, but the rider calls for as many as five vehicles to be provided by the host venue — a sedan for Ms. Wilson, two 15-passenger vans and two luggage vans.
— Just to be clear, the six-pack of regular Coke required in the star’s dressing room means just that. “NO PEPSI,” tour management emphasizes in bold all-caps.
— Wilson’s is one of the most specific riders we’ve come across, with a lengthy list of dressing-room requirements that also includes six small bottled waters (brands of preference, in order: Penta, Fiji and Arrowhead — and never Dasani or Aquafina); a bowl of “FRESH, ORGANIC & UNCUT” fruit (two apples, two bananas, one orange and a pear); and a small jar of Kraft Mayonnaise (“NOT MIRACLE WHIP.”)
— Plus: one Toblerone dark-chocolate bar (“no candies” as replacements); a quart-sized container of pre-cut watermelon with lid; 2.25 pounds of deli-sliced turkey and chicken (“please leave in deli bags and place in fridge”); four slices of deli-sliced Swiss and natural sharp cheddar cheese; a jar of Earth Balance organic crunchy peanut butter; “REAL butter, unsalted and organic”; and small bottles of Odwalla carrot juice.
— A first in this series: After noting that three members of the touring group only eat gluten-free food, there’s a small, detailed section about what happens to celiacs’ small intestines when they consume gluten. That ought to get chefs’ attention.
— “Real plates and silverware are a must” at mealtime, but there’s nothing out of the ordinary about the tour’s menu demands, to feed parties of 20 to 25. Breakfast is to include eggs, meats, potatoes, cereal, yogurt, fruit and the like. Lunch calls for two warm items (one vegetarian), soup, assorted salads, a bag of Kettle brand chips and “something sweet.” Dinner is TBD, to be sent to the host venue prior to show day.
— Due in the artist production office by 10 a.m.: six Yoo-hoo chocolate drinks; four Kind protein bars; four Starbucks black iced coffees; 20 bars of Irish Spring (“NO IVORY SOAP”); and 110 towels — 60 large white bath-sized towels, 20 pre-washed dark-colored bath towels and 30 pre-washed black stage towels.
— All that singing can leave even the most powerful vocalists feeling parched. And so, the Wilson tour brings with it two coolers — to be placed on either side of the stage and stocked by the host venue with ice, seven bottles of Gatorade (three lime-flavored) and two cans of lime LaCroix sparkling water, plus 18 bottles of room-temperature Fiji water, to be left at the top of both coolers.