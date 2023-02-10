Wherever she goes, so goes “Brownie” — BONNIE RAITT‘s nickname for the Fender Stratocaster she bought for $120 in 1969 and has played in every single show since, from Foellinger Auditorium in 1975 to Farm Aid at Memorial Stadium 10 years later.
Winner of 15 Grammys (that’s four more than Linda Ronstadt, five more than Dolly Parton) and so gifted a guitarist that Prince once flew her up to Minneapolis for a lesson, the 2000 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee hasn’t slowed down at 73, playing 71 shows in 2022, with 51 more booked so far in 2023.
This week’s surprise winner of the Grammy for song of the year is the focus of Part 23 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Here are highlights of Raitt’s, obtained under Arizona open-records law following a fall show in Tempe.
— Listed before any mention of actual food are Raitt’s rules for recycling and being good environmental stewards.
— Rule No. 1 for host venues: “IMPORTANT: Glass, plastic, cans and paper recycling containers must be placed in ALL stage, catering and dressing-room areas. We request that catering staff has knowledge of local recycling program in case artist or crew has inquiries.”
— Rule No. 2: “In regards to drinking water for meal services and dressing rooms, please provide alternatives to bottled water for fresh drinking water. Five-gallon water dispensers, Brita and/or other tap-water filtration systems are not only acceptable, but preferred. We are trying to minimize the amount of plastic we use on tour. Water bottles account for a tremendous amount of plastic waste.”
— Rule No. 3: “Please be sure that the amount of food being prepared for meals and also used in dressing rooms is appropriate for the number of people being fed in order to avoid any food going to waste. In addition, please have catering staff coordinate with any local homeless shelters in the event that there are leftovers that can be donated instead of thrown out.”
— Given all that, this probably goes without saying: “All smoking, including vaporizers, is strictly prohibited at all performances and backstage areas by the artist. If the venue typically allows smoking, arrangements must be made to ensure that there is no smoking for this event.”
— None of the 22 other acts whose riders we’ve reviewed has a shorter list of dressing-room needs. Raitt requires just three things: “one dark hand towel, one half-pint of organic blueberries and one half-pint of organic raspberries.”
— Raitt will also take the “modest-sized” dressing room; her band gets the bigger one. Both must be “well-lit with incandescent lighting,” tour management notes. “Fluorescent lighting is unacceptable.”
— In case a doctor is needed in a pinch, venues must arrange for one with privileges at a nearby hospital to be on call from load-in to load-out. Also required upon request: contact information for a chiropractor, dentist, masseuse, 24-hour pharmacy, 24-hour restaurant, one-hour dry cleaner and drop-off laundromat.
— Among the must-haves for a breakfast party of 15: two newspapers (one local, one New York Times), free-range eggs cooked to order with omelet fixings, bacon and ham or sausage, breakfast potatoes (“no shredded potatoes please”), cereal, yogurt, bananas and other fresh seasonal fruit, bagels, muffins, organic peanut butter, and one jar of “high-quality jam.”
— The tour is open to dinner suggestions if there’s local or regional cuisine “that can be done well,” but this part’s non-negotiable: “All dinner proteins must be ORGANIC, FREE RANGE, SUSTAINABLE AND GROWTH-HORMONE-FREE (i.e. – happy animals). Please use ORGANIC fruit and vegetables and non-GMO ingredients.”
— Anti-vaxxers and the COVID-19’s-just-the-flu crowd aren’t welcome anywhere near backstage when Raitt’s tour’s in town. The pandemic protocol mandates that all venue staff be fully vaccinated 14 days before the tour buses roll in, CDC-approved electrostatic spray be applied everywhere the headliner might appear in the venue and an isolation area overseen by a medical team be set up for any individual who shows “concerning symptoms” or tests positive.
— Keep your cellphones off, please: No recordings of any sort — audio, video, photo — is permitted during any portion of a Raitt show without her permission. All tickets must be printed with that notification on them, and signs prohibiting recording devices “must be conspicuously posted at all entrances to the venue.”
— A renowned activist who has put on shows in the name of ancient forest preservation, apartheid, Native American rights, women’s rights, water protection, no nukes and clean energy, Raitt will “in certain situations ... invite local, grassroots organizations to display and distribute literature in the lobby/concourse during her performance.”