Inside Boz Scaggs' rider: Johnnie Walker Black, Grey Goose, Chardonnay, Cabernet ... and a six-pack of non-alcoholic beer
Forty-six years after releasing his greatest hit — Grammy R&B song of the year “Lowdown” — 78-years-young WILLIAM ROYCE ‘BOZ’ SCAGGS is still at it, playing 22 shows in 22 cities in the month ahead.
It’s a continuation of his Out of the Blues Tour, which included a stop in October at Champaign’s Virginia Theatre.
Continuing our ongoing series, here are just a few of the finer points of Scaggs’ concert rider, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— Scaggs fans aren’t exactly the toss-one-another-arond-the-mosh-pit types, but just in case, tour management notes in the official rider: “If missiles such as bottles, explosive fireworks or other objects should hit on or near the stage before or during the performance ... then artist may refuse to perform or quit the stage.”
— Other no-nos: smoking of any kind in or around the performance area or tour bus; garlic or onions with any meal; fried foods; Dasani or Aquafina brand water; security guards who use “excessive violence in pursuance of his/her duties”; and, with apologies to O’Douls and Old Milwaukee’s Best NA, any non-alcoholic beer made by an American manufacturer.
— But for the band’s dressing room, a six-pack of non-alcoholic beer brewed somewhere else is a must. “Please read labels,” the rider states, suggesting St. Pauli Girl and Beck’s among the acceptable options.
— Not everyone in the Scaggs traveling party is a non-drinker. The band dressing room also requires one bottle of Johnnie Walker Black; one bottle of Grey Goose Vodka; two six-packs of Warsteiner pilsner (or German pilsner); one case of Modelo Especial beer; a bottle of red wine/Cabernet and a bottle of white/Chardonnay (chilled), to go along with a sandwich deli tray for four; one fresh ginger root; a case of Fiji water; three bottles of alkaline water; assorted soft drinks, chips/nut snacks and fresh fruit; and one packet of ice spearmint gum (“no substitutions — Dentyne Ice is a good option.”).
— The star of the show is no breeze to shop for, either. Required in Scaggs’ dressing room by 3 p.m. on show day: one box of unopened Kleenex tissues; two bottles of Heineken beer (“chilled or on ice”); six 1-liter bottles of Evian water (“at ROOM TEMPERATURE”); one box of Traditional Medicinals Throat Coat Tea (“very important”); one bar of dark chocolate with sea salt (“look for 70 percent or higher cacao — no milk chocolate); one bottle of fine red wine (“French preferred — Boudreaux or Rhone blend”); one bottle of white wine; one bottle of Patron Silver tequila (“no substitutions please”); one small Zinco coconut water; and a hot-water maker with one whole, uncut lemon and knife, teapot and honey (“try to buy local honey”).
— Attention, caterer: The Boz Scaggs entourage includes four vegetarians, two of whom eat fish. Meals should be “of the highest quality” and include at least two entree choices in addition to the vegetarian option.
— Otherwise, the band isn’t too picky, only asking for fresh salads, “healthy food with a good assortment of grilled vegetables” and enough to feed 12 for lunch at load-in and 18 to 20 for dinner before show time.
— While the use of biodegradable or recyclable materials is acceptable for breakfast or lunch, “ due to the state of our environment, no Styrofoam or plastic goods (cups, plates or utensils) are to be used in the preparation, serving or disposal” of the dinner meal.
— Artist’s guarantee for performing one night in Champaign: $50,000