It was billed as Gordon Lightfoot's “80 Years Strong Tour,” coinciding with the Canadian crooner officially entering the octogenarian phase of life.
But by the time he finally played Champaign’s Virginia Theatre on Feb. 1, 2022 — 861 days and three postponements later than originally scheduled — the “Sundown” singer/songwriter had celebrated birthday No. 83.
He’s still touring today — nine shows in nine cities last month, nine more this month — with a list of requirements for host venues that’s far less extravagant than the ones we’ve chronicled in the first two parts of this ongoing series.
Here are a few of the details of his Champaign concert tour rider, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— Shhh. The folk-rock legend and his bandmates request peace and quiet while getting in show mode: “Since the tuning of acoustic instruments is extremely critical and difficult, (the venue) agrees to take positive measures to insure the quietness of the dressing rooms,” the rider states.
“The most common causes of complaint are hums, motors, forced-air heating, noise from florescent lighting and MONITOR INTERCOMS! Please do your utmost to eliminate such problems in advance.”
— This one’s a given for stage performers, but just to reiterate, each of the three required dressing rooms “MUST have a mirror,” the rider notes, as well as couches and loveseats “where possible.”
— Lightfoot cares about fans’ comfort, as well, with the contract stressing in all caps: “NO SEATS OBSTRUCTED BY SOUND STACKS, ETC., WILL BE PERMITTED TO BE SOLD.”
— The Virginia hires Champaign police officers to handle show security — at $65 per hour, per officer, according to the terms of the contract. But outside Lightfoot’s dressing room, the artist’s management implores: “Please, no uniformed or off-duty police officers.”
— Before getting to food-and-beverage needs, an important note: “Gordon Lightfoot, the band and crew are very health- and environmentally conscious. All efforts should be made to make the food as wholesome and nutritional as possible and to keep the waste and environmental impact to a minimum. In all cases, glass containers are preferred over plastic, and plastic/paper plates and utensils shall not be used for meals.”
— When the roadies arrive at the venue for load-in — typically at noon — fresh, hot coffee service should be ready and continue throughout the day. Other musts: 48 small bottles of Fiji spring water, two green apples and a dozen assorted muffins and scones. (“Please make these nutritious grain muffins — i.e. bran, carrot, etc. — not the sweet, processed style that you get in plastic trays from the grocery store.”)
— The band of eight arrives for each show around 2:30 p.m. In addition to coffee service, the catered spread awaiting them must include: a deli meat and cheese tray “of the highest quality”; bakery-bought bread with a cutting board and bread knife; a tray of fresh vegetables with dip; a tray of fresh-cut fruit with sweet yogurt dip; 12 assorted cookies; a soup of the day (“your choice”); one case of spring water (“no Dasani, Aquafina or other filtered water”); six small bottles of Perrier; four cans of Red Bull; six small bottles of orange Gatorade; and an assortment of soft drinks, including four cans each of ginger ale, root beer, Coca-Cola and Sprite.
— “NO ALCOHOL IS TO BE PLACED IN THE BAND’S DRESSING ROOM,” the rider states. That, however, doesn’t mean no alcohol, period: “Please deliver to Tour Manager in (a) concealed bag: 2 bottles of good, quality red wine — Shiraz or Cabernet — and 1 bunch of bananas.”
— Dinner for 12 is to be served — on tables with tablecloths, with “real plates” and cutlery — “hot and ready at at 5:30 p.m. sharp!!!”
— Needless to say, “takeaway, greasy and microwave meals are not acceptable for dinner.” Mr. Lightfoot requires one single serving of “overcooked pasta” with sauce, while the rest of the menu should include: salad; two meat entree choices (“one non-red-meat option must be available”); two vegetarian entrees; a starch (potatoes or rice); at least one vegetable dish; bread/rolls and butter (“no processed sliced bread”); dessert; and assorted condiments and hot sauces.
— And “if there is beef … Horseradish” is a must, the rider emphasizes.
— The post-concert shopping list can be taken care of with one trip to the store: one bag of ice (cubes), four bananas, four apples, one container of assorted nuts, 24 bottles of Evian water and two bottles of grape G2 Gatorade. “Must be G2,” which has half the carbs and calories of the regular Gatorade.
— Artist’s guarantee for performing one night in Champaign: $20,000.