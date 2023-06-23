He’s Indiana-born and raised, IU-educated and as true-to-their-school a Hoosier as you’ll ever find.
But for one glorious evening 38 years ago this September, the namesake of Indiana athletics’ JOHN MELLENCAMP Pavilion was the talk of another Big Ten town (ours), playing “Pink Houses,” “Rain on the Scarecrow” and “Lonely Ol’ Night” at a stuffed Memorial Stadium during the first Farm Aid.
At 71 years young, the festival’s co-founder is still going strong, with tonight’s “Live and In Person Tour” show in South Bend his 76th of 2023.
We obtained via open-records request the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer’s rider from his April stop at the Peoria Civic Center. Here’s Part 31 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s continuing series.
— When shopping for Mellencamp’s must-haves in the produce aisle of the grocery store, there shall be no grabbing the first piece of fruit one sees and moving on. The words “BLEMISH FREE” appear in bold all-caps type next to the first nine items on the fruit fan’s list.
— In order: one “personal mini-watermelon,” 4 to 5 inches max in diameter; one small pineapple, 4 to 5 inches max in height and with “nice green leaves”; one bunch of four to five bananas (“no brown spots”); two lemons; two limes; two navel oranges; two honeycrisp or Pink Lady apples; two Granny Smith green apples; and one avocado.
— Venues need not prepare a special dressing room for the star of the show. Like Tom Hanks, Denzel Washington and Sandra Bullock, Mellencamp’s home on the road is an Airstream trailer, the RV manufacturer proudly proclaims on its website.
— First time we’ve seen this in the meals section of a rock rider: “Please provide bus trays for dishes, silverware, scraps, etc. We will clean up after ourselves.”
— Ninth time we’ve seen a version of this in the section on spring water: “No Dasani, Aquafina or Evian.”
— Can’t see this enough: At the bottom of the band’s breakfast menu — just above the mandate that any leftover bacon be served for lunch — is the required reading materials for the day: “Newspapers, USA Today and Local, 3 each.”
— A friendly reminder to the catering crew at the top of page 2: “Punctuality, strong coffee and a hearty breakfast set the tone for the day. First impressions are lasting.”
— Breakfast is for a party of 30, lunch for 40, dinner for 50. And all three meals “should be served on stoneware or china (no paper plates) and with metal utensils (no plastic). Tables should be dressed for dinner with proper table linens. The room and floor should be clean and free of trash.”
— Smoking is strictly prohibited in the catering area but not in Mellencamp’s mobile dressing room. A smoker since age 10 who in his younger years peaked at 80 cigarettes a day, Mellencamp is a medical marvel. In a story that appeared in the Los Angles Times just last week, he said he’s “proud to say that I just had my lungs MRI’ed and they look like kids’ lungs. The doctors don’t understand it.”
— Two decades before a minor heart attack at age 42, Mellencamp says he swore off drugs and alcohol, which is scarce in the band’s rider: just six Miller Lites in drummer Dane Clark’s dressing room, a bottle of pinot grigio or sauvignon blanc for keyboardist Troye Kinnett and two cases of beer (brand TBD day of concert) for the crew and bus after the show.
— The band’s brands of choice: Louis Rich turkey bacon, Total Raisin Bran, Aunt Jemima or Eggo waffles, Fiji water, Dannon Light Yogurt, Starbucks Coffee Frappuccino, Harmless Harvest Coconut Water, Peanut M&Ms (“party size”), Blue Diamond almonds and Charlie Trotter’s smoked salmon.
— If show day is a Wednesday, the tour kindly requests that, in addition to the usual “high-quality” deli tray, the lunch menu include grilled cheese sandwiches, grilled ham and cheese sandwiches and tomato soup. “Nothing fancy” on the latter, management writes. “Just good, old-fashioned tomato soup.”
— Team Mellencamp includes several vegetarians, so load up the shopping cart with tofu (“always welcome”), veggie patties (“no Parmesan or cheese-flavored ones”), refried beans (“NO lard, of course”) and carrot juice (“the fresher, the better”).
— And remember: “NO meat, NO fish, NO dairy, NO refined white sugar … NO frying, NO butter used whatsoever.”
— “Recycling is a must” for host venues, the rider specifies, and that means more than just adding a different-color garbage can. “Please provide separate clearly labeled containers for aluminum, glass, plastic and paper. Wherever possible, use paper instead of plastic.”