If there’s one thing venues should know before hosting a show starring LEWIS BLACK, it’s this, straight from his official tour rider: “AFTERSHOW FOOD IS THE MOST IMPORTANT THING OF THE NIGHT!!!”
Screw that part up, and you’re liable to wind up the subject of a future “rant cast,” as the stand-up comedian calls his angry, potty-mouthed tirades about, well, everything.
Black’s “Off The Rails” tour stopped in Champaign for a not-suitable-for-small-children show at the Virginia Theatre on May 1, one of some 200 dates he’s booked for in an average year.
What follows are a few of the details of his tour rider, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— Here’s a requirement you won’t find in many A-list entertainment contracts: By 5 p.m. the day of the show, two local newspapers must be delivered to Black’s dressing room. (The material for jokes that connect with local audiences has to come from somewhere, after all).
— For an in-demand performer, Black’s relatively easy to shop for. His other dressing-room demands: 12 bottles of Fiji spring water; one bottle of “high-quality red wine/Pinot Noir or Rioja”; four wine glasses; one wine bottle opener; three postcards depicting local attractions or the city; four bottles of non-sweetened, non-flavored iced tea; two packages of Dentyne Ice Mint Chewing Gum; three assorted candy bars; one large container of mixed nuts; and two bottles of natural green tea.
— One more important heads-up about the dressing room: “Under no circumstances” shall Black or his crew “share facilities with anyone else,” the rider notes. As for the “star” room, it must be clean, with room to fit four people comfortably, and come with adequate lighting, heat and A/C, as well as power outlets, a full-length mirror, chairs, table, couch and a clean and working washroom with shower.
— It’s a stand-up show, not a rock concert, which requires a different stage setup than fans will see for fall’s Melissa Etheridge Virginia visit. Two big musts: Black requires one clean, black barstool approximately 36 inches in height and a full black velour backdrop to run the entire width of the upstage wall.
— In addition to providing security, the show’s promoter must supply “a licensed driver who possesses a thorough knowledge of local streets and attractions with a seven-passenger minivan” one hour prior to load-in and one hour after load-out. “The artists and tour staff will primarily be flying in to and from each performance; runners will be required to perform airport pickups.”
— Meet-and-greets are a no-go, but members of Black’s fan club — Fan Asylum Inc. — should have first dibs on tickets (at least one week earlier than they go on sale to the general public) and be allowed in the venue on show night five to 10 minutes before everyone else.
— In case the venue operators missed the urgent, bold, all-caps meal alert earlier on the page, here it is again: “AFTER SHOW (Did I mention this is the most important part of Lew’s night?!’).” The other meals, not so much. In fact, for a $300 buyout payable in cash at load-in, Black “shall waive all lunch and dinner requirements.”
— What he wants for the post-show spread depends on the town and its dining options. Upon arrival of the Black tour’s 48-foot bus and 20-foot trailer, the venue should have ready for the tour manager “a selection of menus from high-quality establishments with healthy options — NO CHAIN RESTAURANTS PLEASE! — available. Any ordering of aftershow food shall be considered in addition to buyouts paid and will be a show cost.”
— Artist’s guarantee for performing one night in Champaign: $40,000.