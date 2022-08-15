Inside Lucinda Williams' tour rider: 'Some stuff to make sandwiches,' 1 case of Modelo Especial, 'organic' brands preferred
One of music’s most acclaimed songwriters is also one of music venues’ most welcome guests.
After all, shopping for all of the items in LUCINDA WILLIAMS’ tour rider could be accomplished with one trip to the supermarket — as long as it has a health-foods section — and a quick stop at a liquor store that sells a wide variety of wine.
A three-time Grammy winner and 17-time nominee whom Rolling Stone ranked 79th on its best all-time songwriters list (just ahead of Marvin Gaye and behind Loretta Lynn), Williams played Champaign’s Virginia Theatre on April 9.
Here’s Part 8 of our ongoing series looking at the finer points of artists’ contracts with local venues, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— When Williams’ band and crew rolls into town, venues should have “some stuff to make sandwiches available,” including “two loaves of wheat bread, cold cuts (turkey, ham, etc.), cheese, tomato, lettuce and a couple bags of chips.” Plus: “HOT soup, veggies and hummus, and a case of bottled water.”
— Worded as more of a request than a requirement, management notes that when it comes to stocking the band dressing room, “we strongly prefer ORGANIC items where possible.”
— The lone mention of adult beverages in the star’s dressing room: 30 minutes prior to soundcheck, there should be one case of Modelo Especial, a Mexican beer that was going for $26.99 this week at Savoy’s Friar Tuck Beverage, and three bottles of red wine. (“Preferably Hourglass’ Red Blend, Orin Swift ‘8 Years in the Desert’ or ‘The Prisoner,’ a red blend from California.”)
— “For backstage only,” management also requests six “red wine glasses” for consuming said vino. However, the rider goes on to note, “do not buy. If no glasses are available, please purchase a package of clear plastic cocktail cups.”
— Also required for Williams’ dressing room: one pack of mint gum; a cube-shaped box of unscented facial tissues (preferably Seventh Generation brand or something similar); a small bottle of liquid hand soap (Kiss My Face, Burt’s Bees or a similar brand); a dozen 12- to 16-ounce bottles of Glaceau Smartwater (no other brand will do); two 12-ounce Diet Cokes; a package of unsalted and preferably organic mixed nuts; an 8-ounce sharp cheddar cheese block (preferably Cabot Seriously Sharp Cheddar); a box of whole wheat or Nut Thin crackers; a gallon of distilled water, to be used in a humidifier; and two bags of ice.
— And for the band dressing room: an electric tea kettle and assorted tea bags; a fully functional drip coffee maker with filters; 10 16-ounce paper hot cups with lids; an assortment of plastic-ware, cups and napkins (for 20 people); 48 bottles of water (but no Dasani or Aquafina); 12 cans of non-flavored and 12 cans of lemon or lime LaCroix sparkling water; six healthy peanut butter/chocolate protein bars (including Vega brand); one package of salted mixed nuts (preferably organic); and a container of fresh salsa or pico de Gallo (“No Pace” brand, “local if possible”).
— The band would also like beer (a 12 pack of pilsner — again, “local if possible”); wine (three bottles — one sauvignon blanc, one Decoy brand chardonnay and one Rodney Strong brand Sonoma cabernet); and a broadband internet connection (“Wi-Fi is preferable”).
— “If the venue has showers,” Williams’ rider states, “please make sure we have access to them in the morning,” along with a dozen bath towels. And this goes without saying, but “please make sure they are clean and lockable.”
— Miscellaneous manpower musts: The tour requires venues to provide a security guard stationed exclusively outside the dressing-room area from the time the band arrives until the last crew member has left the building; a qualified sound-system tech; no fewer than four to six hands to help at load-in; and one runner who speaks English, has a working cellphone and extensive knowledge of the local area, is legally insured to drive and has access to a “clean, safe and comfortable vehicle capable of carrying four people plus the runner.”
— Artist’s guarantee for performing one night in Champaign: $20,000.