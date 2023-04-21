One bonus of booking LYLE LOVETT AND HIS LARGE BAND for a gig: the after-show promo the four-time Grammy-winner often posts on social media.
Here’s Lovett on Facebook, moments after his last local appearance: “Virginia Theatre, Champaign, IL, 10/11/18: It was great to be back in Champaign last night. The Virginia Theatre is a warm, clear-sounding room. It’s wider than it is deep, so from onstage you feel as close to the back row seats as any seats in the house.”
Julia Roberts’ ex, who once jokingly described himself as a “one-man hair band,” makes music that’s a little bit country and a little bit of a lot else: blues, folk, jazz, gospel, swing and whatever genre “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” — his “Toy Story” duet with Randy Newman — falls under.
Lovett is the focus of Part 28 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request following a February concert at Texas A&M, the artist’s alma mater. (The Texas Cowboys Hall of Fame inductee earned a dual degree, majoring in German and … journalism).
— Another way Lovett endears himself to the locals can be found above the menu on the dinner portion of the rider: “Healthy, fresh and pleasing is our goal. We prefer to support local produce whenever possible.”
— Brands preferred when shopping for Lovett & Co.: Brawny (paper towels); Whole Foods 365 (organic creamy peanut butter); Evian (water); Topo Chico or, if the store doesn’t have it, Perrier or San Pellegrino (sparkling water); and, come breakfast time, the following hot sauces: Tabasco, Hell Hot, Inner Beauty and Cholula.
— No-nos come meal time: cream-based soups; steamed or out-of-season veggies; breaded, stuffed or fried chicken (vs. roasted or grilled); plasticware and paper plates.
— Those wishing to perform at a state-owned facility like A&M’s Rudder Auditorium must first agree to a few only-in-Texas stipulations, according to the rider signed by Lovett’s management team. They must not “currently boycott energy companies” and cannot “discriminate against a firearm entity or firearm trade association.”
— Another provision that we haven’t come across in any other entertainment riders in this series: “Company certifies that it is not currently engaged in business with Iran, Sudan or a foreign terrorist organization.”
— Also, the state shall not do business with any person who, “during the five-year period preceding the date of the contract, has been convicted of any offense related to the direct support or promotion of human trafficking.”
— Lovett is low-maintenance when it comes to his dressing-room needs. On his list: one sealed container (“not purchased in bulk”) of raw almonds, cashews, pecans or walnuts; one container of roasted nuts; lots of water; unflavored throat-coat tea and a small jar of peanut butter.
— Breakfast for eight calls for a mix of hot (two dozen fresh eggs, omelet fixings, bacon, sausage, hash browns) and cold (assorted cereals, 10 cartons of assorted yogurt, a basket of whole fruit), plus assorted breads, biscuits, bagels and English muffins.
— After a lunch of soups, sandwiches and salads, a party of 20 will be seated for a dinner that should include one entree apiece of beef, chicken and fish; two veggie and starch selections; a fresh green salad with topping options aplenty; and two dessert choices (“cake or fruit pie or an assortment of small bakery items, cupcakes, cookies, ice cream, etc.”).
— “Dinner should be served on covered tables with china and silverware,” tour management states. “Any additional effort to create a pleasant atmosphere is greatly appreciated.”
— This kind of goes without saying, but the drivers who haul the band and gear to and from the airport — in one town car, two 15-passenger vans and one luggage van — must be “sober, knowledgeable and licensed.”
— Attention, security guards and ushers: “No cameras, audio or video recorders shall be allowed in the venue. Signs must be posted at each entrance stating such.” The lone exception: Professional photographers covering the show will be allowed to shoot the first three songs — without flash — from the back or sides of the house.
— Just to be extra careful in this COVID-19 age we live in: “Anyone making onstage announcements must use their own mic,” tour management insists.
— This being a college campus, the band’s modest adult-beverage order has been stricken from the rider. So no need to stock the dressing room with a 12-pack of Heineken or Stella Artois, a bottle of “good Cabernet” and a bottle of “good Sauvignon Blanc.”
— No Lyle Lovett show would be complete without a piano, which the tour requires host venues to provide, along with a tuner. If the tour has to provide its own piano, tack another $300 on the venue’s bill.