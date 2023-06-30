The sound, songs and name are all the same, but the LYNYRD SKYNYRD of 2023 bears little resemblance to the band that 50 years ago this August released its first album, featuring the nine-minute, eight-second Southern rock anthem that spawned the “Play Free Bird” movement.
A band beset by tragedy (the 1977 plane crash killed lead singer Ronnie Van Zant, two other members, the assistant road manager and the two pilots) lost its last original member in March, when lead guitarist Gary Rossington died at 71.
The current iteration of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame act — fronted by Van Zant’s 63-year-old brother, Johnny — was on hand for a Lynyrd Skynyrd all-star salute at April’s CMT Music Awards, then back on the road for a tour that keeps going, and going, and going.
Skynyrd is the focus of Part 32 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Here’s what’s in theirs, obtained via open-records request following a recent show at the Lafayette (La.) Cajundome.
— Just to be on the safe side, band management notes, “we will need an EMT dedicated to Lynyrd Skynyrd for the performance with oxygen, defibrillator and radio communication.”
— Divas, Johnny Van Zant & Co. are not. The band’s seven male members all share one dressing room, which must be “large” and “clean” and have plants, carpeting, A/C, a private toilet, hot and cold running water, shower facilities, sofas, a lounge chair and two 8-foot-long tables.
— Only two other dressing rooms will be needed: one for the two female vocalists in the band, the other for the 32-man crew.
— Upon arrival, the band requires two fueled-up 15-passenger vans (nothing too fancy — anything made after 2010 will do) and two “runners” (aka gofers) with driver’s licenses and cellphones who know the lay of the land.
— The single-most popular product listed on the 32 riders we’ve reviewed in this series? No doubt about it: Solo cups. We can’t say which Dart Corporation plant will manufacture the sleeve of black 16-ounce Solo cups Skynyrd requires at every tour stop, the one on Urbana’s East Main Street or somewhere else.
— A ladle and four spoons should come with the small Crockpot of homemade chicken soup delivered to the band dressing room on show day.
— “Think appetizer,” the rider states, when it comes to shopping for the assorted “easy-to-eat” pre-show munchies for the band room. “ltems such as, but not limited to: local specialty, beef or chicken shish kebabs, BBQ ribs (no racks), gourmet meatballs, chicken wings, grilled chicken legs, Little Smokies and sliders with tongs.”
— Under the heading of “miscellaneous” for the band dressing room: two bottles of Crown Royal (“750 ml — purple box”), a bottle opener, four individual packs of Eclipse Spearmint Sugar-Free Gum and one drip-style coffee maker (“with filters or one air pump”).
— The rider’s no-nos: Coke and Diet Coke in cans (8-ounce glass bottles strongly preferred); grapefruit, apples or bananas on the dressing-room fruit plate (melon, seedless grapes, strawberries, raspberries and oranges only, please); fried foods; and any color other than black for the four dozen required hand towels (“VERY IMPORTANT”).
— Brands the band is particularly fond of: watermelon Red Bull, Essentia water, Twix ice cream bars, Tostitos tortilla chips, orange Gatorade and Peanut M&Ms.
— It’s “dealer’s choice” on the six cans of IPA for the bus stock. Plus: six more of Bud Light, six Mich Ultras, six Coors Lights, two bottles of red wine and enough white bread, deli meat and packaged cheese to feed two buses’ worth of crew members.