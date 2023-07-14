Be advised, caterers working backstage at a MARTINA McBRIDE show: The headliner you’ll be cooking for can out-chef even the best of you.
In addition to her many singing honors — only Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood have been crowned Country Music Association Female Vocalist of the Year more often than four-time winner McBride — the former Kansas farm girl and author of “Martina’s Kitchen Mix: My Recipe Playlist for Real Life” has been singled out by Southern Living for her culinary concoctions.
That includes her hashbrown breakfast casserole with tomato gravy, no-bake peanut butter-chocolate cookies and the crown jewel — McBride’s tasty twist on tortilla soup.
McBride, whose last local stop was a 2017 Christmas special at the Virginia Theatre, is still touring at 56 years young.
She’s the focus of Part 33 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio‘s ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Here’s what’s in McBride’s, obtained via open-records request following a November show at the Greensboro (N.C.) Coliseum.
— Acceptable brands of the one bottle of cabernet sauvignon for McBride’s tour bus: Opus, Cakebread, Caymus, Silver Oak, Robert Mondavi Private Reserve, Lewis Napa Valley, Far Niente, Joseph Phelps, Berringer Private Reserve and Plumpjack.
— Acceptable brands of the one bottle of chardonnay for the same destination, to be accompanied by three limes: Cakebread, Berringer, Kendall Jackson and Newton.
— The tour requires 24-hour advance notice if an American Sign Language interpreter for hearing-impaired patrons requests song lyrics as an aid, as well as final say in where said interpreter is situated during the show.
— More must-haves: “contact information for a local otolaryngologist (ear, nose and throat specialist)”; an assortment of candy available backstage, from load-in to load-out; two end tables with working lamps for the star’s dressing room; linen tablecloths for every meal; and, for lunch and dinner, an “extensive salad bar with variety of lettuces (iceberg, romaine, spinach, green leaf).”
— Also, towels aplenty: 50 “large, high-quality, freshly washed bath towels” and a dozen dark-colored hand towels for the stage.
— Just in case there was any confusion, the rider points out: “Purchaser warrants that the venue is fit for the purpose of housing a very loud musical concert performed on a large stage before a very large and enthusiastic audience.”
— No matter who’s booked for the warmup act, make no mistake: This is a Martina McBride show. Be it on a flyer, sign, lobby board or marquee, “no other name or photograph shall appear in larger type with respect to size, thickness, boldness and prominence of type accorded” McBride, the rider states.
— Clear out space in the parking lot: the McBride tour caravan includes at least three 45-foot buses and two or more 53-foot equipment trucks, all to be left within 100 feet of the main performance stage door and kept secure from any ne’er-do-wells.
— The thermostats in all four private dressing rooms are to be set at 72 degrees.
— If it’s an outdoor show, the host venue “must be in contact with local meteorological resources.” And “in the event of rain or wind,” tour management notes, “please make mops with buckets, push brooms, rags and water squeegees … easily accessible,” as well as “ample amounts of visqueen.”
— This may take some searching: The lone food or drink item required in McBride’s dressing room is a 12-pack of 20-ounce bottles of Essentia Ionized Alkaline 9.5 pH water, kept at room temperature.
— Munchies and adult beverages to be bought in advance for the band dressing room: two bags of chips (preferred: BBQ, sour cream, Doritos), a package of cookies (Double Stuf Oreos), a bag of peanuts in the shell, a can of mixed nuts, a six pack of Sam Adams, two bottles of red and one bottle of Maker’s Mark bourbon.
— And for the crew: one package of Nathan’s kosher all-beef hot dogs, two 16-ounce bags of chips (Nacho Cheesier Doritos among their favorites),a six pack of a local IPA, a six pack of Amber Ale, two bottles of cabernet sauvignon and one bottle of Teremana Reposado Tequilav.