Inside Mary Chapin Carpenter's rider: 'Healthy, fresh and low-fat' dinner; Reese's Peanut Butter Cups in the dressing room; 2 bottles of wine for the band
Save for the four-pack of Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups that the star kindly asks be waiting in her dressing room at check-in, the three-pronged plan for feeding MARY CHAPIN CARPENTER and friends, as stated in her official concert tour rider, is as follows: “Healthy, Fresh and Low Fat are our goals.”
Hence the veggie platter, rice cakes, Greek yogurt and multiple mentions of organic this and natural that in the contract given to the Virginia Theatre ahead of Carpenter’s recent visit.
The 64-years-young five-time Grammy winner brought her little-bit-country, little-bit-rock-’n’-roll show to town two Saturdays ago, part of a busy stretch that saw her play Minneapolis on Wednesday, Bayfield, Wis., on Thursday, Iowa City on Friday, Champaign on Saturday and Lawrence, Kan., on Sunday, then taking a one-day breather before picking back up in Cincinnati on Tuesday.
Continuing our ongoing series, here are just a few of the finer points of Carpenter’s concert rider, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request.
— Back to the dressing rooms, which must be air-conditioned, with the temperature set between 68 and 75 and “with a window that opens, if possible.”
— By 11 a.m. on show day, Carpenter’s room should be stocked with a small bowl of blueberries and halved strawberries, two bottles of Fiji water, “fresh ice in a cooler or freezer to keep from melting (not in a bucket),” one 8-ounce container of skim milk, one Chobani Strawberry Greek Yogurt and a six-pack of “PLAIN UNFLAVORED club soda.” Plus, the peanut butter cups, of course.
— If possible, Carpenter’s “secure, clean, well-lit” dressing room should have a sofa in it. It must have a full-length mirror, makeup mirror, table/desk and reading lamp, and be attached or connected to a private bathroom with hand soap in a bottle; a new, clean bath mat; six clean white bath towels: four clean white hand towels and a shower that’s been scrubbed before arrival.
— By 1 p.m. on show day, the band’s dressing room should be ready to roll, including freshly brewed hot coffee and unsweetened iced tea “w/ mint on the side”; a 12-pack of pink LaCroix sparkling water and a case of bottled water; sliced lemons and two fresh limes; Celestial Seasonings Chamomile and Vanilla Herbal Tea; platters of fresh, ripe fruit (cut up and whole) and fresh veggies (cut up); a large container of hummus; brown-rice cakes; mixed nuts; pita wedges; small jars of organic peanut butter and jelly; and ”ceramic mugs, glasses, plates, napkins and real cutlery.”
— The Boz Scaggs tour, this is not, so no need to worry about whether the liquor cabinet is stocked — the only mention of adult beverages in Carpenter’s rider is two bottles of red wine (with opener) for her band.
— At least 11 “competent and knowledgeable” security guards are a must — eight protecting the stage area, two for the dressing rooms and one to watch over the two 45-foot tour buses parked outside. The Virginia uses Champaign police officers for security, paying $65 an hour, according to the contract.
— Breakfast for eight, ready by 9 a.m., should include scrambled eggs, breakfast sandwiches or breakfast burritos; bacon or turkey sausage; fresh fruit; freshly baked breakfast muffins; ”everything bagels” with Philadelphia Cream Cheese “or good local alternative”; one loaf of high-fiber whole-wheat bread; one “working toaster”; jars of peanut butter and natural jelly; assorted cereals (“at least four to choose from”); 2 percent milk and a selection of natural smoothies.
— Depending on the day of the concert, the main lunch entree varies — from hot dogs, hamburgers and veggie burgers (Mondays and Thursdays) to barbecue chicken and pulled pork (Sundays). This being a Saturday show, the menu calls for baked macaroni and cheese and a Mexican taco bar, including chicken and steak, and beans for a vegetarian option.
— Other lunch musts, no matter the day: “fresh-as-homemade chicken soup — really Rotisserie-pulled chicken in soup — with Saltine crackers”; cold salad options (pasta, potato, cole slaw, quinoa, etc.); fresh salad greens — “NO ICEBERG” lettuce, with a selection of fresh fixings on the side and two bottles of Newman’s Own-brand dressing (ranch and vinaigrette).
— Dinner works much the same way as lunch, only classier — ”tables dressed with tablecloths and (a) pleasing environment” are required; Styrofoam anything is prohibited. The tour rider lists different main entrees for different days of the week — Saturday is stir fry and veggie day, with Carpenter’s management noting: “Something interesting appreciated, such as Indian dishes, Thai curries.”
— And for the post-supper treat, simple works: “2 homemade desserts to choose from! Cookies, brownies and ice cream are good.”
— Artist’s guarantee for performing one night in Champaign: $20,000.