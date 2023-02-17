A word to the wise for anyone with this on their music bucket list: Catch CARLOS SANTANA in concert while you can.
At 75, the guitar hero has had to put touring on pause twice the past two years — in 2021 after undergoing an unscheduled heart procedure and again in 2022 after collapsing onstage in Michigan and being briefly hospitalized for dehydration and heat exhaustion.
But the owner of 10 Grammy awards, three Latin Grammys and one cannabis company is due to return to the stage at a southern California resort tonight, to be followed by a residency in Las Vegas and a New Orleans Jazz Fest gig, among other shows.
There aren’t any Land of Lincoln dates for the band that bears its frontman’s last name, but Illinois will always hold a special place in Santana’s heart: It was in Tinley Park where he proposed to his girlfriend/bandmate, Cindy Blackman, after her drum solo four songs into a 2012 concert.
Santana is the focus of Part 24 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Here are highlights of his, obtained by The News-Gazette under Oregon open-records law following a 2022 show in Eugene.
— There shall be no picking up the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer at the airport in a beater. The rider requires a “bonded, licensed, professional driver that speaks fluent English” to be behind the wheel of one of the following when taking Mr. Santana from the airport to the hotel to the venue and back: an Audi A8, Mercedes S class 550 or above, BMW 7 series or a large SUV with an iPod jack.
— The tour will also need “two porters or bag handlers” to help load into a cargo van the 30 pieces of luggage the band flies with. A second, 15-passenger “sprinter van” will also be needed, to transport the band.
— Venues should count on saving a few extra parking spaces when the Santana tour rolls into town. The crew and gear will arrive in three buses and five trucks, bringing with them Santana’s own sound and lighting systems, the only ones the band uses for concerts.
— Santana, however, “does not travel with any furniture or dressing-room ambiance,” the rider notes. “It will be necessary for promoter to make these (dressing) rooms very nice.” The tour requires four of them — one each for Carlos and Cindy, one for the band and another that will be used as a hospitality room.
— Among the 27 must-haves in Cindy’s dressing room: one rose (red on even days, white on odd ones), throat-coat tea and organic everything — dandelion greens, avocados, chia seeds, lemons, parsley, celery, coconut oil, watercress, bananas and more.
— No-nos: “Smelly cheese” in Carlos’ dressing room, Whole Foods-brand products, Styrofoam anything, iceberg lettuce, onions in the band room and Gatorade of any color other than yellow or orange.
— Last week, we told you about health-conscious Bonnie Raitt’s rules, which strictly prohibit smoking of any kind, by anyone. Santana has no such provisions — in fact, the tour requires one ashtray in Carlos’ room, one in Cindy’s room and two in the band room.
— When it comes to feeding the band, “we welcome local specialties and appreciate your creativity,” the rider states. But the catering room must at all times have in it an electric coffee maker, a tea kettle, a toaster and a juicer. “The quality of the food and the overall ambiance are very important. ... WE LOOK FORWARD TO A DELICIOUS DAY!”
— The touring group includes six vegetarians and three vegans, so no skimping on the sprouts and salad-bar offerings. “Think of a California salad bar,” the rider states. “The more colorful, the better.”
— No matter who’s booked for the warm-up act, Santana is the star of the show “and shall receive 100 percent sole headline billing in all advertising and publicity, including but not limited to air time, newspaper and trade ads, fliers, posters, billboards, marquees, etc.”
— We assume that host venues know better than to build a stage with hazards to bands’ health, but just in case, tour management writes: “The stage must be level and well-supported with no give or bounce. The stage must be free of nail heads, wood splinters and anything that would cut the artist’s stage coverings.”
— Again, this probably goes without saying, but “it is the promoter’s responsibility to provide showers at the venue. Shows without running water and showers are unacceptable.”
— It’s a big touring group, which means a lot of showers. As such, the rider requires 144 pre-washed bath towels at load-in, as well as 48 pre-washed dark hand towels, to be used onstage.