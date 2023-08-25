Here lately, you may have seen him sipping a Corona from his beachside chair in a TV spot, making meals alongside a famous foodie in the reality show “Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party” or voicing lead character Bow Wizzle, the purple pooch with the gold chain in the web cartoon series “Doggyland.”
But long before he went Hollywood, Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. — aka SNOOP DOGG, aka D-O-Double Gizzle, aka Snoopzilla — was the chart-topping, lyric-dropping rap icon from the streets of Long Beach with a sound and style all his own.
It’s been a dozen years since he put on a C-U concert, at the Canopy Club, but the co-star of last year’s Super Bowl halftime show is back on tour at 51, closing out a 33-stop summer this weekend.
He’s the focus of Part 36 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Here’s what’s in Snoop’s, obtained via open-records request through the city of Tacoma, Wash., where he performed in December, part of the avid cannabis consumer’s “Holidaze of Blaze” tour.
— Host venues better check their cable packages in advance of Snoop’s visit. One of the top rules of the rider is that the diehard Pittsburgh Steelers, L.A. Lakers, USC Trojans and Real Madrid soccer fan’s dressing room come equipped with a flat-screen TV at least 40 inches wide that has, and we quote, the “FULL SPORTS PACKAGE.”
“Whichever sports package is available must be capable of broadcasting the major national sporting events occurring on the day (i.e. Sunday Night Football, NCAA baseball),” the rider goes on to say.
— Lest there be any confusion, “please label (the star’s) dressing room as ‘SNOOP’” and ensure that it has in it two portable speakers (at least 12 inches tall) on stands, two glass ash trays, a dedicated IP address with “no firewalls or blocked restrictions,” two Glade scented candles, six black hand towels, two packs of Breath Savers and a smorgasbord of snacks and sweets.
Namely: two large bags of nacho cheese Doritos, two large bags of Lays BBQ chips, one can of Planters Deluxe Mixed Nuts and one large bag of the following: Chewy Sweet Tarts, original Starburst, original Skittles, vanilla Oreo cookies, Wonderful Pistachios and David Sunflower Seeds (ranch-flavored).
Guess it’s my turn, Dogg 🤷🏿♂️ 🐾 🤣🔥👏🏿 pic.twitter.com/jBnCA6Huvb— Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) May 11, 2023
— There’s all kinds of juice but no gin listed in the rider of the 17-time Grammy nominee who made that concoction famous in a 1993 hit. The tour does require the following adult beverages: three bottles of Silver Patron tequila, two bottles of Don Julio Anejo tequila, two bottles of Hennessy V.S.O.P. cognac, one bottle of Grey Goose vodka and six bottles of Bud or Corona.
— A first in this series: a full page dedicated to the four “professional dance poles” (or, as they’re also referred to in the rider, “custom self-standing stripper poles”) required on stage, complete with dimensions, diagrams and descriptions.
You may recall said poles and performers being a part of Snoop’s 2019 show at Kansas basketball’s midnight madness celebration, which prompted a public apology from the university to stunned fans and led Bill Self to say later: “That’s not the direction that anybody at our school would want that to go at all.”
Said Snoop: “When you pay for Snoop Dogg, you’re going to get Snoop Dogg.”
Big Late Night in the Phog announcement 😎— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) September 27, 2019
🎶 One...Two...3 and to the fo’
Snoop Doggy Dogg will be performing live on AFH floor 🎶 @KUHoops x @KUWBball pic.twitter.com/cOZyqWeQdr
— “In the event we need executive transport,” the rider states, one luxury sprinter van — complete with individual captain chairs — shall be provided for Snoop, and only Snoop. It must be stocked with the following: 12-packs of A&W Root Beer and Orange Crush, one large bag of honey barbecue Fritos, one large bag of pretzels and a family-sized bag of Starburst.
— Tour no-nos: Evian, Aquafina or Dasani brand water (“locally sourced and bottled spring water only”); Styrofoam anything; dressing-room doors that don’t lock; fruit punch by a brand other than Minute Maid; sugar-free drinks; a lighting technician who doesn’t speak fluent English; chintzy projector screens (“video content is the heartbeat of our show”); and “meals prepared or served in an unprofessional manner.”
— Breakfast is for a touring party of 25, lunch for 45, dinner for 65, including three vegans. It’s caterer’s choice as far as entrees go, with the tour providing 14 suggestions.
Among the lunch ideas: a meal of grilled wings, turkey burgers, black bean burgers, fries and corn on the cob.
One dinner idea: steak, salmon, fried catfish, fried chicken, collard greens, herb-roasted potatoes, mac and cheese, baked beans and roasted squash.