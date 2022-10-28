As Rock & Roll Hall of Famers go, STING‘s list of must-haves is on the short side, with his rider going so far to note that the dressing room requirements are a flexible, “best-case scenario.”
But there’s one thing that the tour won’t budge on: Lest any host venue be looking to save a few bucks by shopping for Sting’s bottles of red in the discount aisle at Walmart, management emphasizes: “Nothing in a BOX” is acceptable.
Now 71, the concert Sting puts on these days “is not a rock style show,” the tour notes — like the ones local fans were treated to in 1982 and ’83, during his days fronting The Police, at the UI arena formerly known as the Assembly Hall.
The 17-time Grammy winner headlines Part 16 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Having made our way through the big acts to play local venues in 2021-22, we’ve expanded the series beyond C-U, obtaining Sting’s rider under North Carolina’s Public Records Law following a show at Greensboro’s Tanger Center for the Performing Arts.
— If Sting & Co. travel by air, they’ll need wheels upon arrival — two 15-person passenger vans with tinted windows for the artist and his band, the same but without the fancy windows for the production crew.
— Depending on traffic, the rider notes, “the Sting entourage may require a police escort to facilitate their vehicles’ arrival to and departure from the venue. Any such police escort must be empowered to route the vehicles through any potential traffic delay. Under no circumstance are the vehicles to be allowed to encounter any delays due to traffic.”
— Here’s a thoughtful touch, from the catering section of Sting’s rider: “Please investigate and execute delivery of all excess food and stocks not used by the production, to a nearby food bank for the homeless or needy. Please make whatever arrangements necessary to share leftover food from the day with those less fortunate.”
— Strictly prohibited for anyone working security at a Sting show: handcuffs, mace, clubs, knives, firearms, flashlights longer than eight inches, “stinger-type” flashlights and flashlights used as weapons. Security members are to be paid employees (vs. fans trying to get in free), must dress in identical T-shirts, polo shirts, blazers or other clothing and should know they could get the heave-ho for “disruptive attitude,” “excessive force” or other bad behavior.
— “If local ordinances permit, all patrons shall be subjected to a full body search and scanned with metal detector devices.” Not allowed inside the venue: cameras, audio or video recording devices, weapons, large chains, spiked bracelets and, most important of all, anything that could do damage if thrown onstage by a member of the audience:
“If missiles, such as bottles, explosive fireworks or other objects should hit the stage before or during the performance and such missiles endanger the persons or property performing thereon, then artist may refuse to perform or quit the stage and promoter shall be liable to pay the full amounts due thereunder,” management notes.
— Host venues are responsible for providing two runners comfortable with driving cargo vans, 20 stagehands, four truck loaders, an electrician, a house light operator, a fork lift driver and, for “symphony shows” like this one, a local orchestra of 45 musicians — 16 violinists, five violists, five cellists, three bassists, three French hornists, two flautists, two clarinetists, two trumpeters, two percussionists and one bassoonist, harpist, oboist, trombonist and keyboardist/pianist.
— Orchestra members “will be required to rehearse in advance on their own as well as on the show day with Sting and full band” and are responsible for bringing their own instruments, chairs, stools, music stands, music stand lights and sound baffles.
— Sting’s should be a “star-sized” dressing room with a plant or potted tree; “an extra long, comfortable and clean” sofa; a loveseat that matches the sofa; a coffee table; two end tables; three standing floor lamps (“very important,” management notes); a full-length mirror (also “very important”); an eight-foot banquet table with “clean, white, pressed linen”; a wardrobe rack; two small lined trash cans; four pre-washed black hand towels; four pre-washed black bath towels and high-speed internet.
— All of the above — only sub in an iron and ironing board for the plant — for the band’s private dressing room.
— This probably goes without saying but all of the dressing rooms — including the female band room, conductor room, crew room and Sting overnight room if it’s an extended stay — “must be carpeted, clean and odor-free,” with “indirect lighting (lamps),” heat, A/C and, last but not least, locks. “The backstage and dressing room area is the artists’ home away from home ,” management notes, emphasizing that anyone who doesn’t need to be back there must be kept away.
— Compared to other menus we’ve sifted through for this series, Team Sting’s should be a cinch to shop for. The tour has four vegetarians but no over-the-top asks or hard-to-find brands. Only three of the latter are mentioned specifically in the three-meal rider — Kellogg’s (a variety of cereal), Raisin Bran (one box) and Heinz (yellow mustard).
— And while we can’t imagine it’s health-conscious Sting’s thing, KFC is singled out as a favorite after-show meal option for the team, along with pizza and local takeout.
— Judging from his dressing room catering must-haves, Sting’s not much of a snacker. An electric kettle for boiling water to make Yogi brand Egyptian Licorice and Throat Comfort tea is the lone item listed as “absolutely essential.”
— Similar to the riders for Robert Plant, Bob Dylan, Gordon Lightfoot, Boz Scaggs and Earth Wind & Fire’s Philip Bailey, there’s also this: “two large pieces of fresh, organic ginger root, peeled and grated small enough to fit into a tea strainer. Please place in ceramic bowl with juices from grating, with plastic wrap covering the bowl.”