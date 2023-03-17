Five-and-a-half decades ago, two bands of buddies from Alabama’s Tuskegee Institute became one, forming a six-man supergroup that would go on to make beautiful music.
But first, the Mystics, featuring a young Lionel Richie of Joliet, and the campus-rival Jays had to pick a new name. They ultimately settled on the COMMODORES, the word William King’s finger landed on when he opened a random page in the dictionary and blindly pointed.
It could have been worse, he’s said in interviews since: “We almost became the Commodes."
Now 74, King is the lone remaining original member of a group that racked up seven No. 1 singles, sold more than 70 million albums and is ready to hit the road for another busy tour that starts Saturday.
The Commodores are the focus of Part 26 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Here are highlights of theirs, obtained by The News-Gazette via open-records request following a fall show in Cerritos, Calif.
— A Commodores gig is one part R&B concert, one part fashion show. Sharp-dressed septuagenarians King, Walter Orange and J.D. Nicholas “travel with a moderate to extensive amount of wardrobe, which is an integral component of their show,” the band’s rider notes. “They require the assistance of a seamstress, tailor or other person well-versed in the care of show outfits and fabrics to prepare said outfits for their show.”
— Host venues are responsible for providing 8 ounces of vodka — about four shots’ worth — for the band prior to showtime. But it’s not what you think. From the rider: “All outfits at the end of our show showing signs of exposure to perspiration should be generously (but carefully) applied with the vodka/water mix in the affected areas, then steamed at the collars, crotch, armpits and waistbands.”
— And, “fully wet or very damp items should have a second application of vodka/water, then have a fan placed under to aerate the fabric.” A medium-sized fan is among a slew of garment-related items required to have on hand, along with an ironing board; three clothes racks (two with wheels) at least 60 inches high and 42 inches wide; a sewing kit for minor repairs; a professional-grade steamer (never, ever to be used on Nicholas’ black stretch pants); a fine-mist spray bottle to mix the vodka and water; and three dozen hangers for the 36 pieces of clothing that the Commodores typically travel with.
— If it’s an evening concert, the Commodores require 14 rooms for two nights at a hotel with a rating of “at least” four stars. That includes three suites and 11 singles.
— Other accommodation expectations: 14 airline tickets (three business class, 11 coach) and three vehicles — a four-door SUV (Chevy Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon or Ford Expedition) for the headliners and 15-seat passenger vans for both the band and crew. “All vehicles should have half-liter of bottled water at room temperature, of appropriate quantity, available upon pickup.”
— When it comes to the first two meals of the day, the Commodores are easy like Sunday morning: coffee, tea, juices, scrambled eggs or pancakes, bacon and whole-wheat toast for breakfast; a small salad, soup and chips for lunch.
— Dinner is for a party of 16 and, just in case a stagehand got the wrong idea, “where/when we sit and eat shall be exclusively for the Commodores entourage only,” the rider notes. “This is one of the few times we get to all come together as a family. Please minimize disruptions (i.e. meet-and-greet requests, photo requests, items to be signed) during this time.”
— No fewer than three courses are acceptable, and “ideally,” the menu has four: a salad; vegetable soup and bread; at least two carbohydrate and three protein options, “of which fish must always be included”; and an assortment of dessert choices.
— Among the must-have items in the three principals’ dressing room: six bath-sized and 12 hand towels, “BLACK ONLY”; a fruit platter for six; a small veggie platter; finger foods (“chicken wings, for example — 3 doz.”); bags of Terra chips and pork skins; a small tin of Planters roasted cashews; a four-pack of Red Bull; a six-pack of coconut water (“no exotic mixes”); four to six bananas; four to six oranges; three to five apples; and an assortment of tea.
— The shopping list for the band’s dressing room should include a fruit platter for 10; a veggie platter for six (“please include cauliflower”); a seafood sushi platter with 20 to 36 pieces or three dozen buffalo wings; 16 to 20 granola bars; a small dessert tray or a small cake without icing; chips, salsa and guacamole; and two of three kinds of nuts — salted peanuts, unsalted almonds and cashews.
— “Surprise us,” the rider says of the IPA selections in the post-show spread. Unlike many of the other acts we’ve featured in this series, there’s no need for a second cart when shopping for adult beverages — the Commodores request only a bottle of red, a bottle of white and 18 to 24 beers: “Blue Moon, Negro Modelo, Heineken and Bud Light — mix it up, stick a few IPAs in there.”