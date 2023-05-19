Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
It’s water under the bridge now, but no story in an Illinois newspaper about a tour starring the DAVE MATTHEWS BAND would be complete without at least a mention of the infamous Chicago River incident of Aug. 8, 2004.
It’s a day that won’t soon be forgotten by the 120 passengers aboard ‘Chicago’s Little Lady,’ who were enjoying their Sunday afternoon cruise on the open-roof boat when disaster struck.
At 1:18 p.m., the vessel reached the Kinzie Street Bridge at precisely the same time as a tour bus driven by Stefan Wohl was crossing it. He’d tell authorities later that he wasn’t aware the boat was below when he decided to empty the bus’ septic tank — and the estimated 800 pounds of human waste inside it — onto the bridge, which of course had a riveted-grate surface, allowing rain, snow and other liquids to pass through it.
We’ll spare you the rest of the ghastly details.
The 14-time Grammy-nominated band fronted by Matthews — which has played five dates at State Farm Center over the years, the last in 2005 — is the focus of Part 29 of our ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders. Here’s what we learned from two — obtained under Nevada and Ohio open-records laws, following 2022 shows on the campuses of UNLV and Wright State.
— First things first: “FOR ALL SHOWS, PLEASE HAVE RUNNER #2 ARRIVE AT VENUE WITH SIX DOZEN ASSORTED DONUTS FROM A LOCAL DUNKIN’ DONUTS OR SIMILAR,” tour management implores on Page 1.
— No-nos: fruit-flavored bagels, deli meat by any company other than Boar’s Head and Whole Foods, Horizon brand milk, plastic bottles of any kind and the sale by host venues of “any flags or banners of an offensive nature. This is to include Confederate flags (also known as the Southern Cross).”
— Not only are fans allowed to record audio of any show they attend — which is strictly prohibited by many other acts we’ve featured in this series — but they’re encouraged to bootleg their creations. From the rider: “In addition to helping fans recreate the live experience, we hope tape trading will foster greater interaction within the fan community.”
— Another concertgoer-friendly provision of the rider: “As long as they are not violating a fire code, please allow fans to stand in front of their seats.”
— If there’s a thirstier touring party, we haven’t come across it. The band and crew’s non-alcoholic beverage must-haves include two cases of Coke; single cases of ginger ale and Coke Zero; 12-packs of Perrier, diet ginger ale (preferably Schweppes), Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Fresca, root beer, plain-flavored LaCroix, assorted LaCroix (“please include pamplemousse”), Mountain Dew and coconut water; 15 eight-packs of various Gatorade flavors; eight 2.5-pound jugs of spring water; eight Red Bulls; four sugar-free Red Bulls; apple, cranberry, grapefruit, orange and pineapple juice; and whole, 2 percent, skim, soy, rice and unsweetened almond milk.
— The band’s adult-beverage requirements are on the light side, compared with similar riders we’ve reviewed: an 18-pack of a local IPA, a 12-pack of Stella Artois and six-packs of Coors Light, Michelob Ultra , Pacifico and Sierra Nevada Pale Ale.
— “We like tacos!” management notes in the lunch portion of the rider. Other band faves: Caesar for a salad, gourmet chocolates (“No Hershey minis”), chili-roasted Wonderful brand pistachios, peanut-butter-flavored Think Thin protein bars, vegetarian breakfast sausage (“MORNING STAR BRAND ONLY!!!!!!!”) and supporting local businesses (“We appreciate the effort to provide as much organic and locally sourced meat and vegetables” as possible).
— With two vegetarians, one vegan and a celiac in the traveling party, the grocery list is heavy on fruits and veggies. The rider has a section unto itself on the required “juicer station,” complete with photos of the machines the band uses.
— The list of musts for said station: 16 peeled carrots, eight red beets, six English cucumbers, six Fiji apples, six plums or peaches, five fingers of ginger, four green apples, two bunches of kale, a quart of strawberries, a pint of blueberries, a bunch of mint and a bunch of basil.
🌕NEW SONG DROP!🌕— Dave Matthews Band (@davematthewsbnd) May 17, 2023
🔈Listen to ""Walk Around The Moon" on your app of choice https://t.co/9hd3mhrJDj and watch the new visualizer on @YouTube: https://t.co/mRAHYo0QgI #WalkAroundTheMoon #DMB2023
— The band doesn’t just bring the guitars, drums, sax and violins; it also travels with its own convection ovens, kitchen appliances and catering company, necessitating this heads-up to host venues: “Please make sure there is sufficient power for an industrial coffee maker, espresso machine, tea kettle, panini grill, toaster and soup kettle.”
— The band uses Dega Catering, which counts among its client roster Bob Dylan, The Eagles, The Go-Go’s, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow and Maroon 5. It’s on the host venue to hire four catering assistants, who must be informed beforehand that “dishwashing will indeed be a part of their requirements.”
— Not a must but much appreciated if show hosts can swing it: “a police escort consisting of ONE marked squad car or motorcycle ... to assist the artist’s exit from the venue.”