Introducing yet another classic-rock act that wouldn’t be where it is today — 41 shows into its 50th anniversary world tour — without the behind-the-scenes efforts of Danville-bred music mogul Irving Azoff.
Just as when The Eagles, Stevie Nicks and others were inducted, Azoff’s was the first name mentioned (after family members and bandmates) in THE DOOBIE BROTHERS’ long-time-coming 2020 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech.
Signing on with Azoff Music Management seven years ago marked the latest chapter for a San Jose, Calif.-born band with a catalog that features four Grammys, more than 40 million albums sold, 16 familiar top 40 singles and two that hit No. 1 — 1974’s “Black Water” and 1979’s “What a Fool Believes.” Both are sure to be on the set list when the Doobies take the stage Aug. 12 at the state fair in Springfield.
They’re the focus of Part 34 of Editor Jeff D’Alessio’s ongoing series digging into the details of entertainers’ tour riders.
Here’s what’s in the Doobies’, obtained via open-records request following their only other scheduled Illinois tour stop, June 24 at the Peoria Civic Center.
— Notably absent from the Doobies’ demands: as much as a sip of alcohol, a departure from their hard-partying heyday. Their cup of tea at ages 71, 72, 74 and 74 is, well, a cup of tea — ginger preferably, with a dash of palm sugar and organic honey, according to the band’s rider.
— Should they be needed “on short notice,” host venues must have access to “quality medical, chiropractic, dental and massage-therapy care if requested,” as well as a “charged and verified” automated external defibrillator and, if the show’s held at high altitude, oxygen set off to the side of the stage.
— Someone in the band knows their soda, listing 12 bottles of Mexican Coca-Cola — seasoned with white sugar instead of the high-fructose corn syrup you get in the States — to be left in the band dressing room on show day.
— Whoever’s responsible for stocking the band dressing room for the state fair show might want to start soon. Other specific brands required: bags of Lesserevil Himalayan Pink Salt Organic Popcorn and Pirate’s Booty Rice and Corn Puffs; 60 pieces of Dentyne Ice Sugar-Free Arctic Chill Gum; two cans of Grether’s Blackcurrant Pastilles; and two bottles of Solgar Sublingual Liquid B-12 with B-Complex.
— The thermostat should be set at between 70 and 72 when Tom Johnston, Patrick Simmons, Michael McDonald and John McFee check into the dressing room, which should also have in it one pump bottle of hand sanitizer, an iron and ironing board, 27 towels (nine bath, nine hand, nine washcloths), two cases of Fiji water and organic everything: chicken salad, tuna salad and egg salad finger sandwiches (“very important”); hummus; pita chips; salsa; mixed black and green olives; raspberries; blackberries; sliced veggies; sliced fruit; ranch dressing; and lemon wedges.
— Can’t see this enough in rock riders: Topping their list of must-haves for the crew breakfast party of 12 are “2 or 3 daily newspapers — USA Today and local.”
— For the crew lunch, “ethnic themes are appreciated: Asian, Mexican, Greek, Indian, Cajun, American and BBQ,” management notes.
— And when it comes to planning the band’s dinner for 12, “please use your finest epicurean talents,” management asks, and don’t skimp on the ambiance. “Please use porcelain plates, silverware and cloth napkins.”
— Just in case Hollywood comes calling: The “artist reserves the right to cancel the engagement up to 30 days prior to show date, by notice in writing ... in the event of a motion picture, television commitment or tour outside the United States or Canada.”